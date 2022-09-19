MOM launches workplace safety code of practice for company management

SINGAPORE: Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Monday (Sep 19) launched a code of practice that spells out the duties of company CEOs and directors on workplace safety and health, as well as reinforces their accountability for accidents at work.

This will be gazetted by October. When there is an offence under the Workplace Safety and Health Act, the courts can consider compliance with the code of practice in their judgment.

While the WSH Act already holds company directors liable for ensuring workers’ safety and health, the code outlines the "desired outcomes" in organisational systems and culture that they should seek to achieve, and lists examples of steps they can take.

Speaking at the opening of the 2022 WSH Conference, Dr Tan said that Singapore's workplace safety and health (WSH) performance got off to a "rocky start" this year.

There have been 37 workplace fatalities so far in 2022, the same figure for the whole of 2021.

Most of these accidents were due to preventable safety lapses, such as inadequate control measures or the lack of adherence to safety procedures, said Dr Tan.

"For a strong WSH culture to germinate, to grow and flourish, it must start from the top – with the chief executive and company directors," the minister said.

"This is because they are the ones with influence and control over budgets, priorities and training for WSH.

"WSH considerations have to be entrenched as most the important and non-negotiable decisions."