Lack of proper safe work procedures led to 4 workplace fatalities: MOM

SINGAPORE: Summit Gas Systems (SGS) has been fined S$270,000 under Section 20 Workplace Safety and Health Act after a fatal fire at its workplace on June 21, 2019 left an employee dead, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a press release on Monday (Dec 5).

The case was one of four whose verdicts were delivered in November under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

MOM highlighted the four cases as they "illustrate some worrying observations", saying shortcuts were taken, and there was a lack of proper safe work procedures and risk assessments.

The 2019 fire that broke out at SGS was a result of the failure to adhere to these regulations, resulting in the death of a Chinese national.

The incident took place at a conveyor belt and carousel unit located within a large shed of cylinders filled with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Wei Xiaoyong was stationed at the start of the conveyor belt when an LPG cylinder fell and hit a pipeline structure.

The spill led to a fire and while two other workers managed to escape, Mr Wei died at the scene from his injuries.

An investigation by MOM found that SGS did not ensure an emergency escape route was free from obstruction, failed to control the risk of cylinders falling and hitting other structures, and did not provide an emergency stop button at the cylinder filling shed.

SGS also failed to provide employees with flame retardant clothing and ensure employees received adequate information to carry out their work, added the ministry.

The firm’s director, Ellen Teo Soak Hoon, was fined S$50,000 on Nov 30 under Section 11(c) Workplace Safety and Health Act as she had failed to exercise all such diligence to prevent these offences.