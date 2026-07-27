Technology can make worksites safer, but good practices remain key: Industry players
From cooling garments to automated monitoring systems, technology is changing how worksites manage safety. But observers say it is only effective when backed by a robust safety culture.
SINGAPORE: Companies are tapping technology in new ways to improve safety at work, with innovations ranging from cooling garments that help combat heat stress to software that detects unsafe practices in real time.
But those deploying such tools say they are most effective when backed by strong safety practices, clear procedures and human oversight.
TECHNOLOGY COMPLEMENTS SAFETY CULTURE
At the upcoming NS Square in Marina Bay, a robot is being used for a routine task – spray-painting.
It delivers a more consistent finish while reducing the amount of manual work required, helping to make the construction site both more efficient and safer.
The project’s leaders say technology is only one part of the equation. Regular oversight and consistent safety standards remain vital.
"We have monthly committee meetings. We insist that the bosses, the subcontractors, come on a quarterly basis to the site to understand (it) and the conditions their teams are facing," said Mr Murray Dundas, Expand Construction's executive director and project director for NS Square.
The site is also trialling garments fitted with cooling gel that helps workers cope with rising temperatures. Activated by water or sweat, the gel helps lower body temperature and reduce heat stress.
According to Expand Construction, field trials found that the garments – which include singlets and arm sleeves – lowered surface temperature by about 4°C and were well received by workers.
At Tuas Port, software powered by machine learning helps identify unsafe workplace practices before they lead to accidents.
The system sends real-time alerts, allowing staff to intervene quickly.
Mr Zirajutheen Mohideen, assistant vice-president for safety and health at PSA Singapore, said automation is built with safety in mind.
"We have automated guided vehicles which not only calculate the fastest way to reach from point A to point B, but also the safest way to reach from point A to point B, to ensure that everybody working in the port works safely," he said.
He added that safety and efficiency are not competing priorities, noting that preventing incidents is less costly than dealing with disruptions after accidents happen.
"As the port becomes more digital and automated, we continue to emphasise safety ownership at every level, from frontline teams to management. Technology provides better information and control, but people remain responsible for making the right decision,” he said.
Such efforts reflect a broader push to strengthen workplace safety in Singapore.
Speaking at the Singapore Workplace Safety and Health Conference on Thursday (Jul 23), Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said accidents are increasingly occurring during routine work.
He also noted that seven work-related traffic fatalities were recorded in the first half of 2026, already exceeding the total recorded for the whole of 2025. Four of the deaths involved platform workers.
“We must go beyond focusing only on traditionally high-risk work. We must also pay close attention to routine tasks and ensure that necessary safety measures are consistently observed,” he added.
MANAGING A CHANGING WORKPLACE
Experts say keeping workers safe is an ongoing effort as risks continue to evolve.
Speaking to CNA's Singapore Tonight, Professor Ioannis Dokas of the Democritus University of Thrace, who specialises in the safety and performance of engineering systems, said workplace safety involves recognising and managing multiple risks at the same time.
"Safety is managing the complexity of the work that we are doing ... almost every second," he said.
He added that this requires "the recognition of unsafe acts … what is the environment I'm working at, where are my colleagues, what are the restrictions based on the legislation".
While he described Singapore's workplace safety standards as "quite high", Prof Dokas said there is always room for improvement because worksites are constantly changing.
He noted that "humans have variability in their performance", adding that factors such as heat stress can affect workers' comfort and judgement, increasing the risk of them ending up in hazardous situations.
"Keeping a system in a safe state, you need ... not just data, but to understand the many contributing factors that can result in a hazardous condition," he said.