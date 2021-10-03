'Grim milestone' of 30 workplace fatalities reached after death of container depot worker: Melvin Yong

SINGAPORE: A fatal incident at a container depot this week has brought the total number of workplace fatalities this year to 30, the same figure reported for the whole of 2020.

"This is a grim milestone that none of us would wish to reach," Assistant Secretary-General of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Melvin Yong said on Sunday (Oct 3).

In a Facebook post, Mr Yong said he was "deeply saddened to hear about yet another workplace fatality".

A 49-year-old man died on Friday at a construction site in Pioneer, said the police, adding that a 42-year-old man was then arrested for causing death by a rash act.

The worker, a Singaporean, died after he was crushed by a container, the Straits Times reported.

According to the report, the incident occurred as the container was being unloaded by a side loader.

The occupier of the worksite and employer of the deceased worker - Allied Container (Engineers and Manufacturers) - has been ordered to stop loading and unloading containers and to stop using side loaders, the Straits Times reported.

"The lives lost to workplace accidents are not just a statistic," Mr Yong said on Sunday. "The workers leave behind loved ones, mouths to feed, and questions to be answered."

He pointed out the latest fatality comes amid an ongoing inquiry into an explosion at a workshop in Tuas in February that killed three workers.