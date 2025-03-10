'Trash to treasure': Singapore to turn aluminium cans into medals for landmark World Aquatics Championships
The flagship World Aquatics Championships will be held from Jul 11 to Aug 3.
SINGAPORE: Empty aluminium cans will be upcycled into medals for elite and masters' athletes competing in the upcoming World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, it was announced on Monday (Mar 10).
Dubbed a “trash to treasure” initiative, this is part of the Singapore organising committee’s aim to host a "green" event and incorporate sustainable efforts where possible.
An engagement event on the initiative will be held on Wednesday, said the Ministry for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) in a factsheet.
The flagship World Aquatics Championships, which features the six sports of swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving, will be held from Jul 11 to Aug 3.
Singapore was picked as host - the first Southeast Asian country to do so - after the biennial event was relocated from the Russian city of Kazan, in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Sentosa island and the Singapore Sports Hub in Kallang will be the main venues for the competition.
Some events will take place in a temporary facility in a car park next to Leisure Park Kallang Mall. Organisers are targeting an end-May completion date for this.
Tourist revenue from the World Aquatics Championships and World Aquatics Masters Championships combined is projected to hit S$60 million (US$44.7 million), with 40,000 international visitors to Singapore expected at the month-long event.