Coffee-fired Ding levels world chess championsip score

But it was not to be, and he will have to wait, with two more games to be played on Wednesday and Thursday after a rest day on Tuesday.



"Obviously, it's not pleasant to lose this game," said a dejected Gukesh.



"At least the score is still tied and there are two more games remaining. So let's see."



Ding's comeback on Monday was reminiscent of the 2023 World Championship, in which he overcame a 5-6 deficit by winning Game 12 against Ian Nepomniachtchi in Kazakhstan.



He eventually forced a tie-breaker against the Russian and won, becoming the first Chinese player to be crowned world champion



If both Ding and Gukesh are tied in 14 games, the match will move to a rapid-fire tie-breaker, which will be played on December 13.



At his age, Gukesh is the youngest player in history to compete in the World Championship, and he is looking to surpass Garry Kasparov as the youngest undisputed world chess champion.