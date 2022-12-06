Free food and screenings: Watch the World Cup at these places
From free prata and ice cream to games and prizes - these locations go beyond just screening the matches.
SINGAPORE: With less than two weeks left to the World Cup finals, there are many places where Singapore fans can catch the matches leading up to it for free.
After two more Round of 16 games, eight teams will play in the quarter-finals from Dec 9 to Dec 11.
The semi-finals will take place on Dec 14 and Dec 15, with the third-place playoff on Dec 17.
This will end with the World Cup finals on Dec 18.
Whether you’re looking for snacks, drinks or a hearty atmosphere while you cheer on your favourite teams in the wee hours of the morning, we've got you covered:
COMMUNITY CENTRES
All of the matches will be screened for free at the 58 community centres (CC) islandwide.
These events come with fringe activities like e-sports, foosball games and other football-themed challenges. Some community centres may also hold a variety of prize giveaways.
Those who caught Round of 16 matches at Bukit Timah CC not only enjoyed free snacks such as prata and ice cream, but also stood the chance to win iPads.
At Gek Poh CC, snack coupons were given out and viewers could pick from a variety of items ranging from dried squid to chips.
CHANGI AIRPORT
Popular among tourists and Singaporeans alike, Changi Airport has extended its opening hours to hold World Cup screenings since Nov 21, to account for the 3am matches.
The air-conditioned ST3PS in Basement 2 of Terminal 3 has seating space for 200 people, and enough room for 100 more people to stand.
If you’re hoping for a more picturesque spot, Jewel Changi Airport will screen the World Cup at the Shiseido Forest Valley all the way until the finals.
The venue can accommodate up to 600 fans.
Catch the matches on the mega LED screen suspended amid the greenery, and score two hours of free parking with a minimum spend of S$20 in a single receipt between 10pm and 6am.
The receipt has to be from one of nine participating outlets: 7-Eleven, A&W, Arteastiq and Arteastiq DePatio, Beauty in the Pot, Hitoyoshi Izakaya, McDonald’s, Starbucks and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.
These participating outlets will also stay open until late on match days.
ACTIVE SG CENTRES
The five Active SG Sports centres in Toa Payoh, Woodlands, Pasir Ris, Hougang and Jurong West will screen both semi-final matches at 3am Singapore time on Dec 14 and 15, as well as the finals match at 11pm on Dec 18.
Woodlands Sports Centre’s screening is right next to the Citrus by the Pool cafe, which opens until 5am. Pasir Ris ActiveSG also has a 24-hour Mcdonald's.
SAFRA
SAFRA members can invite two guests to enjoy free live screenings of the World Cup at the Jurong, Mount Faber, Punggol, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Yishun recreation centres.
At SAFRA Mount Faber, those watching the screenings from the quarter-finals to the finals are invited to guess the winning score before the matches begin. The top 10 participants will go home with a goodie bag worth S$10.
Over at the Toa Payoh centre, SAFRA members can also enjoy complimentary snacks and drinks. There will also be activities like a foosball challenge and penalty shootout on the day of the finals.
Hungry fans watching the third-place playoffs at SAFRA Tampines on Dec 17 can look forward to complimentary prata and teh tarik from a Singleaf live station.
SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB
Where better to go for a World Cup match screening?
Singapore Sports Hub will screen the quarter-finals, semi-finals, third-place playoff and finals at the OCBC Square.
A giant version of the official match ball for the 2022 World Cup will also be on display from Dec 10 to Dec 11.
Standing at close to 2m in height and weighing 280kg, fans can take photos with the match ball to commemorate the event.