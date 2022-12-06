Free food and screenings: Watch the World Cup at these places

SINGAPORE: With less than two weeks left to the World Cup finals, there are many places where Singapore fans can catch the matches leading up to it for free.

After two more Round of 16 games, eight teams will play in the quarter-finals from Dec 9 to Dec 11.

The semi-finals will take place on Dec 14 and Dec 15, with the third-place playoff on Dec 17.

This will end with the World Cup finals on Dec 18.

Whether you’re looking for snacks, drinks or a hearty atmosphere while you cheer on your favourite teams in the wee hours of the morning, we've got you covered:

COMMUNITY CENTRES

All of the matches will be screened for free at the 58 community centres (CC) islandwide.

These events come with fringe activities like e-sports, foosball games and other football-themed challenges. Some community centres may also hold a variety of prize giveaways.

Those who caught Round of 16 matches at Bukit Timah CC not only enjoyed free snacks such as prata and ice cream, but also stood the chance to win iPads.

At Gek Poh CC, snack coupons were given out and viewers could pick from a variety of items ranging from dried squid to chips.

CHANGI AIRPORT

Popular among tourists and Singaporeans alike, Changi Airport has extended its opening hours to hold World Cup screenings since Nov 21, to account for the 3am matches.

The air-conditioned ST3PS in Basement 2 of Terminal 3 has seating space for 200 people, and enough room for 100 more people to stand.

If you’re hoping for a more picturesque spot, Jewel Changi Airport will screen the World Cup at the Shiseido Forest Valley all the way until the finals.

The venue can accommodate up to 600 fans.

Catch the matches on the mega LED screen suspended amid the greenery, and score two hours of free parking with a minimum spend of S$20 in a single receipt between 10pm and 6am.

The receipt has to be from one of nine participating outlets: 7-Eleven, A&W, Arteastiq and Arteastiq DePatio, Beauty in the Pot, Hitoyoshi Izakaya, McDonald’s, Starbucks and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

These participating outlets will also stay open until late on match days.