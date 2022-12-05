World Cup fever boosts business for sports stores, some restaurants in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Football fans in Singapore are splurging on all-things World Cup, with sports shops reporting an increase in the sale of merchandise, while some restaurants and bars have been pulling all-nighters to screen matches.

Japanese and South Korean merchandise, in particular, are high in demand after both Asian nations powered through the group stages to advance to the Round of 16.

Japan topped Group E after beating Spain and Germany on the way. South Korea also sealed their spot in the knockout stage after beating Portugal.

Together with Australia, which later crashed out of the tournament after losing to Argentina on Sunday, this is the best showing by members of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), with three teams making it to the round of 16.