‘Joy, pure joy’: Curacao, Uzbekistan, Jordan citizens in Singapore celebrate historic World Cup debuts

With a landmass of 444 sq km – about 60 per cent of Singapore’s size – and a population of 156,000, Curacao's appearance on football's biggest stage has become a source of pride for citizens both at home and abroad.

“(Our) population is … the size of Ang Mo Kio in Singapore,” Ms Stephens said.

“So, to be able to punch above our weight on a global stage and achieve something like that, when no one is really expecting it from you, is a pretty big deal. (It’s) a reminder to all of us that we can do more than we think.”

She has lived in Singapore for seven years and raises her young daughter here. The World Cup has given her an opportunity to share a piece of home with those around her.

"I share where I come from mostly through laughter, food, and dancing,” she told CNA while hosting a dinner gathering for local and foreign friends.

“Curacao is a multiracial society, which is very similar to Singapore, so I'm not surprised I feel so at home here."

The 41-year-old believes she is the only Curacaoan here in Singapore, but has found community among fellow Caribbean nationals.

“There are lots of people from the Caribbean here – from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, etc. We've got a little WhatsApp community going,” she said.

“Even though we may not be from the country, we still support each other collectively in Singapore.”