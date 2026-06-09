Singapore to ramp up enforcement efforts against illegal gambling during FIFA World Cup

SINGAPORE: Enforcement efforts against illegal gambling will be stepped up during the FIFA World Cup 2026 from Jun 11 to Jul 19, authorities said on Tuesday (Jun 9).

Heightened interest in gambling activities, including illegal gambling, is generated during major international sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said in a joint press release.

Such activities can pose serious law and order concerns, they added.

“Unlike licensed operators, illegal operators do not provide responsible gambling safeguards, and may expose individuals and their families to significant financial and social harm.”

Singapore Pools is the only operator licensed to provide lotteries, sports betting and remote gambling services in Singapore, and all other gambling operators, in-person or online, are illegal.

All gambling activities in Singapore are illegal unless authorised, licensed or exempted under the Gambling Control Act, the ministries said.

The police conduct regular enforcement operations against illegal gambling operators, including those who assist gambling syndicates, the authorities said.

Online service providers are required to restrict access to illegal online gambling services and advertisements, including illegal football betting.

The police also work with stakeholders to terminate phone numbers used to advertise illegal gambling services and block bank accounts and credit card payments linked to illegal online gambling.

“These measures reduce access to illegal platforms and protect the public from exposure to illegal gambling,” MHA and MSF said.