Singapore to ramp up enforcement efforts against illegal gambling during FIFA World Cup
Public education efforts by the National Council on Problem Gambling and the National Crime Prevention Council will also be intensified during the World Cup season.
SINGAPORE: Enforcement efforts against illegal gambling will be stepped up during the FIFA World Cup 2026 from Jun 11 to Jul 19, authorities said on Tuesday (Jun 9).
Heightened interest in gambling activities, including illegal gambling, is generated during major international sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said in a joint press release.
Such activities can pose serious law and order concerns, they added.
“Unlike licensed operators, illegal operators do not provide responsible gambling safeguards, and may expose individuals and their families to significant financial and social harm.”
Singapore Pools is the only operator licensed to provide lotteries, sports betting and remote gambling services in Singapore, and all other gambling operators, in-person or online, are illegal.
All gambling activities in Singapore are illegal unless authorised, licensed or exempted under the Gambling Control Act, the ministries said.
The police conduct regular enforcement operations against illegal gambling operators, including those who assist gambling syndicates, the authorities said.
Online service providers are required to restrict access to illegal online gambling services and advertisements, including illegal football betting.
The police also work with stakeholders to terminate phone numbers used to advertise illegal gambling services and block bank accounts and credit card payments linked to illegal online gambling.
“These measures reduce access to illegal platforms and protect the public from exposure to illegal gambling,” MHA and MSF said.
AD CAMPAIGN AGAINST EXCESSIVE BETTING
Public education efforts by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and the National Crime Prevention Council will also be intensified during the World Cup season.
The NCPG will launch a new campaign cautioning against excessive betting.
“The campaign video depicts a young father losing everything that matters to him – his possessions, home, family, relationships, and the trust of his loved ones,” MHA and MSF said.
The video will be screened during football matches on TV, across digital and social media platforms, and at spaces near betting outlets.
“We want people to enjoy the games without falling into problem gambling. When betting spirals out of control, you may lose everything that truly matters – your home, your relationships, and the trust of your loved ones,” said NCPG chairman Sim Gim Guan.
“We urge everyone to recognise the signs of problem gambling and seek professional help early if you or someone you know needs support.”
The National Crime Prevention Council will also separately launch a campaign to raise awareness of the risks and penalties associated with illegal betting activities.
It will include advertisements and banners online and in physical spaces, as well as anti-illegal betting collaterals to be distributed at community events.
The authorities reminded the public not to participate in illegal gambling, and to exercise personal responsibility if they choose to bet.
“Family members, friends and the wider community also play an important role in recognising signs of addiction and encouraging those affected to seek help early," MHA and MSF said.
They can call the NCPG helpline at 1800-6-668-668 or use the webchat on the council's website.
Those who conduct illegal gambling activities face severe penalties, including fines of up to S$500,000 (US$390,000) and jail for up to seven years. Repeat offenders face a fine of up to S$700,000 and jail of up to 10 years.
Individuals who gamble with illegal operators may be fined up to S$10,000, imprisoned for up to six months, or both.
These penalties apply to both physical and online illegal activities.