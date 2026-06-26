World Cup fever drives surge in youth football enrolment in Singapore
The tournament is inspiring more children to take up football, while sales of jerseys, boots and collectibles have also risen.
SINGAPORE: The FIFA World Cup may be taking place thousands of kilometres away, but its impact is being felt on football pitches across Singapore.
Youth football academies told CNA that interest in the sport has surged since the tournament began earlier this month, with more children being enrolled in training programmes after watching their heroes compete on the world stage.
Retailers are also benefiting from the football frenzy, reporting strong growth in sales of youth jerseys, football boots and World Cup collectibles.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the biggest in the tournament's history, with 48 teams playing 104 matches across Canada, Mexico and the United States.
YOUNG FOOTBALLERS INSPIRED BY WORLD CUP STARS
At Foundation Football Club, enrolment for its June holiday camp exceeded 60 participants, more than double the turnout for a similar camp held during the March school holidays.
Founder Leanne Teo said the World Cup has helped put football at the forefront of conversations among young players.
“They're discussing what happens during matches, all the highlights. They're talking about it, they're mimicking it, they're copying some of the moves. They are also getting a bit competitive with each other,” she added.
Training sessions also incorporate elements of the tournament.
"We do World Cup-themed matches, and they pick the teams, or they fight over … what team they want to represent this time, depending on the performance of the country."
Founded earlier this year, the academy hopes to create more development pathways for young footballers, including opportunities for them to progress into higher-level competitions and potentially connect with international scouting programmes.
GROWING INTEREST IN FOOTBALL PATHWAYS
At Get GungHo FC Celtic Soccer Academy, chairman Paul Adamberry said the World Cup is encouraging more young players to take football seriously.
He said that the number of parents signing their children up for free football trials has risen by about 40 to 50 per cent in recent weeks.
More notably, the conversion rate from trial sessions to paid training programmes has increased by about 80 per cent compared with normal levels.
“For children watching their favourite soccer star or national team compete in the World Cup, (it) definitely encourages them to want to play more, participate, get involved in tournaments, train harder,” Mr Adamberry said.
The academy caters to both recreational and competitive players. Mr Adamberry said about 70 per cent train recreationally, while around 30 per cent choose to join its competitive teams, including those that compete in the Singapore Youth League.
He added that major tournaments can play an important role in developing local football talent.
The academy also works to develop local coaches through internships, professional training and exchanges with coaches from Celtic FC's academy in Scotland.
"Interest from the World Cup is also reflective of pathway development for local soccer enthusiasts in Singapore,” he noted.
“Obviously, being able to watch a world-class tournament, watch world-class teams, world-class players encourages local youth players to want to stretch themselves … and seek pathways to potential amateur or professional careers."
JERSEYS, BOOTS AND COLLECTIBLES FLYING OFF SHELVES
The football fever is also boosting retail sales.
Weston Corp, a football merchandise retailer, said sales of youth jerseys are about two-and-a-half times last year's level, while sales of football footwear have risen by about 6 per cent.
Senior brand manager Joe Tan said young fans are eager to support their favourite teams and players.
"Because of the endorsement on pitch and the TV coverage, there's more interest from the youth in terms of trying to get their favourite players’ jerseys or favourite federation jerseys."
The company has expanded its World Cup product range significantly this year, carrying more than 600 tournament-related items, about double the number stocked during the last World Cup four years ago.
The expansion from 32 teams in 2022 to 48 this year has also allowed the retailer to bring in merchandise from more participating nations.
Among the most sought-after items are trading cards and stickers.
“We see a rise in terms of interest from not just adults but even kids as well, hoping for their chance to get their favourite players' stickers and cards,” said Mr Tan.
Demand has been so strong that some products have already sold out, he added.
With several weeks of competition still to come until the final on Jul 20, academies and retailers expect interest to remain strong as more young Singaporeans are inspired to take up the sport.
Subscribe to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and catch all 104 matches live on mewatch. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for more details.