World Cup fever drives surge in youth football enrolment in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The FIFA World Cup may be taking place thousands of kilometres away, but its impact is being felt on football pitches across Singapore.

Youth football academies told CNA that interest in the sport has surged since the tournament began earlier this month, with more children being enrolled in training programmes after watching their heroes compete on the world stage.

Retailers are also benefiting from the football frenzy, reporting strong growth in sales of youth jerseys, football boots and World Cup collectibles.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the biggest in the tournament's history, with 48 teams playing 104 matches across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

YOUNG FOOTBALLERS INSPIRED BY WORLD CUP STARS

At Foundation Football Club, enrolment for its June holiday camp exceeded 60 participants, more than double the turnout for a similar camp held during the March school holidays.

Founder Leanne Teo said the World Cup has helped put football at the forefront of conversations among young players.

“They're discussing what happens during matches, all the highlights. They're talking about it, they're mimicking it, they're copying some of the moves. They are also getting a bit competitive with each other,” she added.