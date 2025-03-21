Singapore slips in world happiness ranking, gets knocked off top spot in Asia

SINGAPORE: In 2024, Singaporeans were less happy than the past few years, according to the World Happiness Report.

The nation dropped four places to 34th in the global study released Thursday (Mar 20), which assessed the happiness index of 147 places around the world.

Singapore's current position – similar to its ranking in 2017 and 2018 – is the lowest since the first report was presented in 2012.

In 2023, Singapore took the 30th spot, making it the happiest nation in Asia.

This time, Singapore was dethroned by Taiwan, which is 27th on the list, said the study published by the University of Oxford, Gallup and the United Nations.

Assessments were made over a three-year average, and across six variables that include social support, GDP (gross domestic product) per capita, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity and perception of corruption.

Rankings were determined by more than 100,000 global respondents.