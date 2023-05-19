World's longest sculpture arrives at Gardens by the Bay to raise awareness on wildlife conservation

CALL FOR VISITORS TO SAVE WILDLIFE

Love the Last March by artists Marc and Gillie Schattner features both land and sea animals. Regional species such as orangutans and elephants also make an appearance.



“We wanted to really be able to show the world how important this message is,” said Ms Gillie Schattner.



“And so we thought, let's make it the biggest one in the world because if we make it the biggest one in the world, it's going to get noticed and when it gets noticed, we're going to be able to help all of these animals that so desperately need our help.”