Businesses to enjoy tariff waivers as world’s largest trade deal RCEP enters into force

SINGAPORE: The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world’s largest free trade agreement involving 15 countries including Singapore, entered into force on Saturday (Jan 1).

The RCEP will “provide a boost to the trade and business ties between Singapore and the RCEP parties”, said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong in a press release.

“We are heartened that many Singapore businesses indicated that they were keen to explore utilising the RCEP Agreement when it enters info force during outreach events,” he added.

From Saturday, businesses will be able to enjoy tariff elimination on about 92 per cent of goods traded amongst signatory parties that have ratified the agreement, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said.

The agreement was signed in November, 2020. Countries that have ratified the agreement so far include Singapore, Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Japan, Laos, New Zealand, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The agreement will enter into force for the other participating countries 60 days after they have deposited their instrument of ratification with the Depositary.

Businesses will also benefit from additional preferential market access for specific products including mineral fuels, plastics, other chemical products, miscellaneous food preparations and beverages in selected RCEP markets such as China, Japan and Korea, said MTI.

“With streamlined rules of origin and regional cumulation provisions, businesses will have greater flexibility to tap on these preferential market access benefits and be able to take advantage of regional supply chains.”

Businesses could also benefit from enhanced commitments above existing ASEAN Plus One free trade agreements in some sectors, it added. Investors may benefit from commitments to prohibit performance requirements and provisions that lock in future relaxation of measures as well.