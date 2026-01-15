PM Wong removes Pritam Singh as Leader of the Opposition, invites Workers' Party to nominate another MP to fill the role
The Workers' Party nominee for the next Leader of the Opposition should not have been "implicated" in the earlier findings of the Committee of Privileges, says Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
SINGAPORE: Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh has been removed as the Leader of the Opposition, a day after parliament voted that he was unsuitable to continue in the role following his conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a statement on Thursday (Jan 15) that this decision is necessary to uphold the rule of law, as well as the dignity and integrity of parliament.
"Having considered the matter carefully, I have decided that Mr Singh’s criminal convictions, taken together with parliament’s considered view of his unsuitability, make it no longer tenable for him to continue as the Leader of the Opposition," he said.
He also noted that Mr Singh's designation as the Leader of the Opposition will cease with immediate effect.
Mr Wong added that he has invited the WP to nominate another elected Member of Parliament to serve as the next Leader of the Opposition.
"This nominee should not have been implicated in the earlier findings of the Committee of Privileges, and must be able to meet the high standards expected of this office. I hope to receive their nomination soon, so that this important position in our parliamentary democracy will not remain vacant for too long."
Mr Wong also noted in his statement that during the parliamentary debate on Wednesday, Mr Singh reiterated that he accepted the court’s judgment, but said that he disagreed with the findings and maintained his innocence.
"Mr Singh is entitled to his personal views on the matter. But questions of guilt or innocence are determined through the impartial court process. Mr Singh was convicted by the District Court of two counts of lying to the Committee of Privileges, confirming the COP’s earlier findings. His appeal to the High Court was dismissed.
"This legal outcome is final and conclusive – it must be respected, and given full effect in determining his suitability to continue as the Leader of the Opposition," said Mr Wong.
In his letter to the WP's central executive committee, Mr Wong noted that the Leader of the Opposition plays an important role in Singapore's political system and its office carries "significant responsibilities".
"For these reasons, the Leader of the Opposition is provided with additional resourcing and support. Whoever holds this office must therefore uphold the highest standards of honesty and integrity, and command the trust necessary to carry out these responsibilities on behalf of parliament and Singaporeans," he wrote.
The WP confirmed that it has received a letter from Mr Wong, addressed to its central executive committee. It said the party will "deliberate on its contents carefully" through its internal processes and respond in due course.
The letter in full:
On Wednesday, MPs backed a motion by Leader of the House Indranee Rajah calling for Members of Parliament to express regret at Mr Singh's conduct, which was described as "dishonourable and unbecoming" of an MP.
The motion also asked MPs to consider that such conduct rendered him unsuitable to continue as the Leader of the Opposition.
Ms Indranee said Mr Singh's actions involved multiple lies and were a failure of leadership, while the WP chief said his conscience remained clear and disagreed that his behaviour was dishonourable.
Following a debate that stretched about three hours, the majority of the MPs agreed to the motion, while all 11 WP MPs present stood up to register their dissent.
Mr Singh was designated Leader of the Opposition by then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong after the 2020 General Election.
The Leader of the Opposition receives certain privileges, such as confidential briefings by the government on important national issues.
In parliament, he or she is also given the right of first response and more time for speeches, equal to a minister's speech time.
The opposition leader is also given an office in parliament, additional staff support and resources, as well as double the allowance of an elected MP.
Shortly after the 2025 General Election in May, when the WP held on to Aljunied and Sengkang Group Representation Constituencies as well as Hougang Single Member Constituency, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong confirmed that Mr Singh would remain as the Leader of the Opposition.
That was before Mr Singh's appeal against his conviction was dismissed by the High Court.