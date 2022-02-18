Workers’ Party ‘in a crisis’ but has the ‘adversity quotient’ to bounce back: Political observers

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) is “in a crisis” after Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 15) passed two motions to fine former WP Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan S$35,000 and for party leaders Pritam Singh and Faisal Manap to be referred to the public prosecutor.

But political observers say the party has a demonstrated “adversity quotient” and can bounce back from this setback.

This was a term Dr Gillian Koh, deputy director of research at the Institute of Policy Studies, used to explain how the party presents itself as one that deals with being “busted up” but having the grit to bounce back each time. She was speaking on CNA’s Heart of the Matter podcast on Wednesday.

Singapore Management University Associate Professor of Law Eugene Tan, the other guest on the podcast, said the WP appears to have closed ranks publicly, pointing out how no other WP members spoke up on Tuesday.

Furthermore, WP chairman Sylvia Lim forcefully debunked the notion that her disciplinary panel notes had implicated Mr Singh. This was a way to signal that there was no disunity, Dr Koh added.

All of this is in keeping with how tightly the party runs things, something Assoc Prof Tan observed when he was a Nominated Member of Parliament from 2012 to 2014.