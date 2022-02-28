Workers' Party disagrees with GST hike, will object to Budget 2022: Pritam Singh

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) will object to Budget 2022 as it disagrees with the Government's decision to raise the Goods and Services Tax (GST), party chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh told Parliament on Monday (Feb 28).
"We disagree with the decision to raise the Goods and Services Tax, especially at this time," Mr Singh said at the start of the Budget debate, adding that WP Members of Parliament will put forward alternative ideas for revenue generation.
Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in his Budget speech on Feb 18 that the Government will delay the hike to 2023 and stagger the increase in two steps: From 7 per cent to 8 per cent in 2023, and then to 9 per cent in 2024.
This is necessary to support Singapore’s healthcare expenditure and to take care of its elderly population, Mr Wong explained, saying that the country's "revenue needs are pressing". He added that he had considered the overall situation – the pandemic, the state of Singapore’s economy and the inflation outlook - in deciding on the timing of the hike.
The WP has consistently opposed the Government's plan to raise GST since it was first announced in Budget 2018, often pointing to a lack of clarity on long-term projected government income and spending, and suggesting that the reserves framework be adjusted instead.
Mr Singh reiterated these points on Monday, highlighting that the hike will come as "inflation is on the upswing and prices are high".
"Supply chain disruptions are having an outsized impact on people's purses. There is a real concern on the ground that the announcement to raise the GST will lead to price rises across the board," he said.
"In fact, some price rises have already occurred with speculation that these were in anticipation of a GST hike."
To cushion the impact of the GST hike, the Government will add S$640 million to the S$6 billion Assurance Package – announced in 2020 – and improve the GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme.
The enhanced Assurance Package will cover at least five years of additional GST expenses for the majority of Singaporean households, and about 10 years for lower-income households, Mr Wong said.
But should the aggregate price increases be "significant", the impact of the additional offsets might not be as optimistic as highlighted, Mr Singh said.
"In spite of the headline-grabbing GST offset package announced at this Budget, there is anxiety as to how much prices will rise in future over the period the offset package would cover," he said, adding that no offset package would last forever.
RESERVES FRAMEWORK
Mr Singh suggested that the Government tweak the way the reserves contribute to the Budget instead, repeating the party's proposal of including a portion of land sales into recurring revenue, and adjusting the Net Investment Returns Contribution (NIRC) to allow for recurring spending to be raised to 60 per cent from the current 50 per cent.
The Government has previously rejected these suggestions, with Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah telling Parliament in 2021 that the NIRC framework is "fair", and that land sales are not considered part of the Government's revenue and cannot be directly used for spending.
Mr Singh said on Monday that the WP remains of the mind that the Government can continue to grow the reserves, but at a slower rate.
"The impending population bounds for our seniors portends stress lines for our healthcare needs and our welfare system," he said.
"For the very Singaporeans whose energies contributed to the reserves, and who have played their part to fatten the golden goose, spending for them in their golden years and their time of need should not even be a question."
Moderating the growth of the reserves also improves intergenerational equity and accounts for the changing needs of Singapore and its people, Mr Singh said, noting that the Government has made "deliberate" moves to adjust the reserves scheme over the years.
These changes have made the NIRC component the largest source of revenue for the yearly Budget, from around S$2 billion in 2006 to close to S$22 billion for the upcoming financial year, he said.
"This is despite the fact that the Government's adjustments have slowed the rate at which the reserves grew," he added.
"Here, I ask that the Government not rule out changes to our Budget framework. Just as we should not kill the golden goose, we should also not fatten the golden goose at the expense of the people's well-being."
PROGRESSIVE TAXES
Mr Singh also highlighted progressive tax measures as an alternative to generate revenue, saying that some of the measures announced and characterised as wealth tax had "limited impact".
These measures include raising the personal income tax rate for top-tier earners, alongside adjustments to property taxes and an additional levy on luxury cars.
For the latter, a new additional registration fee tier will be introduced for cars at a rate of 220 per cent for the portion of open market value in excess of S$80,000.
As to how much this would curb spending on high-end cars, Mr Singh said "there's still enough wealth going around", citing a news report that quoted a luxury car dealer.
"As the Government continues to explore wealth taxes, the Workers' Party's view is that a distinction needs to be made between different types of wealth taxes," he said.
For instance, he said the legitimate accumulation of wealth through effort and tangible business activity, especially that which creates jobs for Singaporeans, should be recognised in the form of tax rebates for such individuals.
"However, wealth accumulated through capital appreciation should be dealt with differently and taxed accordingly in the name of a fairer and more inclusive society," he added.
REVENUE AND EXPENDITURE PROJECTIONS
Beyond these measures, Mr Singh repeated his call for the Government to lay out its revenue and expenditure projections for the rest of the decade.
"This is so that the necessity of a GST hike can be considered properly and with a greater introspection," he said, urging the Government to explain why it does not make such medium-term forecasting part of its public-facing budgetary process.
"Doing so will allow the public to have an in-depth insight as to the need to raise GST and the sustainability of public finances in the years to come," he said.
Nevertheless, Mr Singh welcomed the setting up of a Committee Against Profiteering, chaired by Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, to address concerns that businesses could use GST as a cover to raise prices.
He also revealed that Progress Singapore Party's Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa will sit on the committee as the sole opposition MP.
For the committee to be effective, Mr Singh said the public should be informed on the evidence they would need to file a complaint, and that the committee should recognise that some businesses may have a good reason, such as supply chain issues, to raise prices.
The committee should also look into businesses that move to raise prices before the GST hike is introduced, and closely track price rises at heartland shops where many Singaporeans purchase essentials, he said.
Mr Singh said there is "little doubt" that the GST has been put to good use by the Government to finance spending.
"But after more than two decades, its drawbacks remain," he added.
"The GST is a regressive tax that hits lower-income earners harder, and this fact has been recognised since the GST was introduced in the early 90s."