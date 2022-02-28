Workers' Party disagrees with GST hike, will object to Budget 2022: Pritam Singh

Mr Singh reiterated these points on Monday, highlighting that the hike will come as "inflation is on the upswing and prices are high".

"Supply chain disruptions are having an outsized impact on people's purses. There is a real concern on the ground that the announcement to raise the GST will lead to price rises across the board," he said.

"In fact, some price rises have already occurred with speculation that these were in anticipation of a GST hike."

To cushion the impact of the GST hike, the Government will add S$640 million to the S$6 billion Assurance Package – announced in 2020 – and improve the GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme.

The enhanced Assurance Package will cover at least five years of additional GST expenses for the majority of Singaporean households, and about 10 years for lower-income households, Mr Wong said.

But should the aggregate price increases be "significant", the impact of the additional offsets might not be as optimistic as highlighted, Mr Singh said.

"In spite of the headline-grabbing GST offset package announced at this Budget, there is anxiety as to how much prices will rise in future over the period the offset package would cover," he said, adding that no offset package would last forever.

RESERVES FRAMEWORK

Mr Singh suggested that the Government tweak the way the reserves contribute to the Budget instead, repeating the party's proposal of including a portion of land sales into recurring revenue, and adjusting the Net Investment Returns Contribution (NIRC) to allow for recurring spending to be raised to 60 per cent from the current 50 per cent.

The Government has previously rejected these suggestions, with Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah telling Parliament in 2021 that the NIRC framework is "fair", and that land sales are not considered part of the Government's revenue and cannot be directly used for spending.

Mr Singh said on Monday that the WP remains of the mind that the Government can continue to grow the reserves, but at a slower rate.

"The impending population bounds for our seniors portends stress lines for our healthcare needs and our welfare system," he said.

"For the very Singaporeans whose energies contributed to the reserves, and who have played their part to fatten the golden goose, spending for them in their golden years and their time of need should not even be a question."

Moderating the growth of the reserves also improves intergenerational equity and accounts for the changing needs of Singapore and its people, Mr Singh said, noting that the Government has made "deliberate" moves to adjust the reserves scheme over the years.