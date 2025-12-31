WP chief Pritam Singh stresses 'critical' importance of robust checks and balances in party's New Year’s message
The Workers' Party believes that true security is found in a society that trusts its people with information and genuine dialogue, says Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh.
SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh said on Wednesday (Dec 31) that the need for robust checks and balances in Singapore has “never been more critical”, as he warned of growing pressures on workers amid rapid technological and economic change.
“We live in an era of unprecedented disruption,” said Mr Singh in the party’s New Year’s message, noting how artificial intelligence’s rapid advancement was bringing both opportunity and risk to many of Singapore’s workers.
“In such times, the government must not only be efficient but also fair,” he said, adding that Singaporean workers and families were dealing with cost-of-living issues, job insecurities and social realities which require policy empathy.
The WP will continue to defend the rights of workers and all Singaporeans, said Mr Singh.
“We believe that true security is found in a society that trusts its people with information and genuine dialogue,” he added.
“We will continue to call for institutional safeguards, such as parliamentary select committees for each ministry and a Freedom of Information Act, to ensure that the governance of our country remains transparent and accountable to the people it serves.”
CHALLENGES OF OPPOSITION POLITICS
Describing 2025 as a “pivotal” year in Singapore’s history, Mr Singh said that this year’s General Election was a “defining moment” for the country’s democracy.
The election - where the WP consolidated its position in Aljunied, Sengkang and Hougang - also saw the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) regain significant ground in constituencies the WP did not contest and achieve margins last seen in the 2015 General Election, said Mr Singh.
The PAP won 87 out of 97 seats in this year's election. In all, 65.57 per cent of the 2,386,452 valid votes cast went to the ruling party – up from 61.24 per cent in the 2020 General Election.
“This fact alone makes it clear how difficult opposition politics in Singapore truly is and will continue to be moving forward,” said Mr Singh.
“We are heartened that Singaporeans have chosen to walk this journey with us, acknowledging that a balanced political system is not a luxury, but a requirement for a stable and resilient Singapore.”
WP 2025 PARLIAMENTARY RECORD
Mr Singh also pointed out how WP MPs had worked in the first few months of Singapore’s 15th parliament to scrutinise government policy across a wide spectrum of issues.
The work he highlighted included the party’s MPs:
- Urging the government to consider using economic tools, such as sanctions on individuals to disrupt international scam centres.
- Advocating for a preschool voucher proposal to fund the child rather than the operator to preserve diversity and affordability in the early childhood sector.
- Proposing a needs-based COE discount framework for parents, caregivers and the disabled.
- Calling for a comprehensive redundancy insurance scheme to support those between jobs and advocating for the right to human review for workers, particularly platform workers managed by algorithms.
“As Leader of the Opposition, I emphasised that questioning the government is a vital feature of our system designed to ensure better results for all,” said Mr Singh.
His message comes as parliament is set to discuss the conduct of the party’s leaders while handling ex-member Raeesah Khan’s lies in the House.
Mr Singh was convicted in February of lying to a parliamentary committee about whether he had directed former Ms Khan to come clean over a false anecdote she recounted in parliament.
Within the party, over 20 cadres have signed a letter calling for a special conference to be held in February, with Mr Singh's position as party chief possibly among the topics discussed.
In his message on Wednesday, Mr Singh acknowledged that the journey ahead for WP would be challenging.
“But we remain energised by the trust you have placed in us,” he wrote.