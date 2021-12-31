Cost of living a likely 'pressure point' in 2022, says Pritam Singh; WP to track Govt's support for in-need Singaporeans
SINGAPORE: With the cost of living likely to be a key issue in 2022, the Workers’ Party (WP) will track what the Government does to support Singaporeans who require assistance, secretary-general Pritam Singh said in his New Year’s Day message on Friday (Dec 31).
“2022 will be a year of new challenges for Singapore and Singaporeans,” Mr Singh said in the message, posted on the WP Facebook page.
“Apart from the unpredictability of COVID-19, the cost of living is likely to be a major pressure point for many Singaporean households, particularly the low to middle-income, and most acutely, those with both young children and aged parents to care for.”
Mr Singh highlighted several basic needs that “hit the headlines” recently because they will cost more for Singaporeans, including transport, accident and emergency department admission, and medical insurance premiums, and focused on electricity and housing prices.
“The withdrawal of many electricity retailers from the Open Electricity Market has seen many Singaporeans hit with higher electricity bills,” he said.
“HDB BTO prices remain high for younger Singaporeans, with resale flats even further out of reach for many.
“The Workers’ Party will track what the Government does to support Singaporeans who need the most help; and how it upgrades its legacy schemes for the circumstances of today and tomorrow, not yesterday.”
Mr Singh touched on his New Year’s message from 2020 as he summarised WP’s work in Parliament this year.
“In my New Year's Day message last year, I iterated that the WP will continue in its mission to build a moderate and fair Party that seeks to provide a trusted alternative to voters and act as a balancing force in our political system,” he said.
“In Parliament this year, our MPs have moved motions relating to HDB reform and wider access to HDB rental flats, a role for wealth taxes in our fiscal mix, how to better support our hawkers, eliminate gender discrimination and protect the environment.
“We have also championed policy ideas that are now being actively considered or implemented by the Government, such as anti-discrimination laws in the workplace, effective minimum wage laws and allowing the tudung to be worn in more public service settings.”
SUBSIDY SCHEME FOR SENIORS LIVING ALONE
In his message, Mr Singh also announced the launch and extension of community schemes that will support residents of constituencies represented by WP in Parliament.
“In concert with the WP Community Fund (WPCF) – a registered charity – and a commercial partner, the WP launched a pilot bursary program targeted at selected primary school students in 2021 for residents of Aljunied GRC and Hougang SMC,” he said.
“This program will continue in 2022 and will also be extended to primary school students living in Sengkang GRC.”
A new pilot subsidy scheme aimed at seniors who live alone and need handyman services will be launched in selected WP constituencies in 2022, he added. The scheme will eventually be extended to all WP constituencies.
Mr Singh took a moment to thank those who have been on the frontlines of Singapore’s battle against COVID-19.
“As we welcome 2022, I wish to extend my respect and regard to all front-liners and healthcare workers for their tireless efforts in protecting Singapore from COVID-19 and its variants,” he said.
“A special word of thanks is also extended to all civil servants, town council officers and town council contractors for their work in looking after the well-being and needs of the residents living in Aljunied, Hougang and Sengkang.”
Mr Singh concluded his message by reiterating WP’s aim to serve the country and its citizens by contributing to “the creation of a fairer and more democratic society based on justice and equality”.
“The road may be hard and unpredictable, but we take heart from our supporters, well-wishers and friends who walk with us, undaunted, through this journey,” he said.
“I wish all Singaporeans peace and good health and a successful year ahead in all your personal and professional endeavours.”