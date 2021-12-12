Pritam Singh denies asking Raeesah Khan to take lie 'to the grave', but says no steps taken to correct untruth from Aug to Oct

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh testified that he did not tell Ms Raeesah Khan to take a lie she had made in Parliament "to the grave", according to a third report released by the Committee of Privileges on the hearings into the matter.

However, Mr Singh, who is also MP for Aljunied GRC, also did not specifically tell Ms Khan to admit the truth despite having communicated with her on multiple occasions, said the report on Sunday (Dec 12).

Mr Singh also agreed that from Aug 8 to Oct 4, he had not seen any steps taken which would be suggestive of "coming clean".

The report provided a summary of key points from the evidence provided by Mr Singh on Dec 10 to the Committee of Privileges, which is looking into the complaint against Ms Khan for lying in Parliament.

Ms Khan had told an anecdote in Parliament on Aug 3 about accompanying a sexual assault victim to a police station three years ago, and that the victim had come out crying because a police officer allegedly made comments about her dressing and that she had been drinking.

The former Sengkang Member of Parliament later admitted that she had heard the account in a support group, but had lied because she did not want to publicly admit that she was part of the group and had been sexually assaulted when she was 18 years old.

On questioning by the Committee, Mr Singh agreed that telling a lie in Parliament was a very serious matter, but denied that the police would be adversely impacted by the untruth told by Ms Khan, the report said.

He also said that he did not feel that a wrong had been done to the police by Ms Khan’s allegations.

These points and Mr Singh's account of events since Aug 3 were in the special report released by the Committee, along with four videos of Mr Singh's testimony.