WP leaders told Raeesah Khan to 'continue with the narrative' after she lied in Parliament: Committee of Privileges report

SINGAPORE: Leaders of the Workers’ Party (WP) had told former Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Raeesah Khan to “continue with the narrative” and “directed her not to respond to the police” after she lied in Parliament, according to a summary of key points of her evidence to the Committee of Privileges.

She was referred to the Committee of Privileges on Nov 1 after she admitted to lying in Parliament about a sexual assault case, which she claimed had been mishandled by the police. She first mentioned the case on Aug 3 during the WP’s motion on empowering women.

Ms Khan resigned as an MP on Nov 30, following her admission that she had lied in Parliament.

The Committee of Privileges presented a special report to Parliament on Friday (Dec 3), including a summary of key points from the evidence heard by the committee.

Besides Ms Khan, three other members of the WP gave evidence: Ms Loh Pei Ying, former secretarial assistant to Ms Khan and secretarial assistant to WP chief Pritam Singh from March 2013 to January 2016; Mr Lim Hang Ling, former legislative assistant to Ms Khan; and Mr Yudhishthra Nathan, a volunteer.

The evidence was heard over Thursday and Friday.

"CONTINUE WITH THE NARRATIVE"

The report, released to the media at 11.20pm on Friday, included a summary of the key points of Ms Khan's evidence.

According to the summary, Ms Khan said she spoke with Workers’ Party secretary-general Pritam Singh on Aug 7 and informed him that her statement on Aug 3 was untrue.

On Aug 8, she met Mr Singh, WP chair Sylvia Lim and WP vice-chair Faisal Manap.

“At the meeting, Ms Khan told them that she had lied in Parliament on Aug 3, and that she had no way of substantiating the statements she had made,” the summary said.

"As they (Mr Pritam Singh, Ms Sylvia Lim and Mr Faisal Manap) were more seasoned politicians, Ms Khan confessed to them that she had lied, and sought their guidance.

"They (Mr Pritam Singh, Ms Sylvia Lim and Mr Faisal Manap) told her that the best thing for her to do would be to continue with the narrative that she had already given in Parliament on Aug 3 (ie keep to the lie).

"If Ms Khan and the WP could get away with it, there was no need to clarify the lie. If the matter was brought up again, there would also be no need for her to clarify and there was no need for the truth to be told."

In a text message to Ms Loh and Mr Nathan on Aug 8, Ms Khan wrote: “Hey guys, I just met Pritam, Sylvia and Faisal. And we spoke about the Muslim issue and the police accusation. I told them what I told you guys, and they’ve agreed that the best thing to do is to take the information to the grave. They also suggested that I write a statement to send out this evening.”

The message referred to two issues: About certain Muslim issues affecting women, and her untrue anecdote in Parliament and the allegation against the poice.

"The reference to a 'statement' in the last line of the message refers to the Muslim issues," said the summary.

"The reference to taking the 'information to the grave' was that Ms Khan should continue to lie about the sexual assault case and allegation against the police."