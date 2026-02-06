Former WP chairman calls for special conference to be held sooner, regardless of Pritam Singh disciplinary panel
Dr Tan Bin Seng, who chaired the party from 1992 to 2003, told CNA that he wrote the letter as he felt the special cadre members’ conference should be a separate matter from the disciplinary panel.
SINGAPORE: The former chairman of the Workers’ Party (WP) has called for the party to hold its special cadre members’ conference (SCMC) sooner, instead of waiting for internal disciplinary proceedings of secretary-general Pritam Singh to be concluded, CNA has learnt.
In a letter to party chair Sylvia Lim dated Jan 30, Dr Tan Bin Seng called for the party’s central executive committee (CEC) to “expedite the process and to convene the SCMC at the earliest reasonable opportunity, without waiting for a disciplinary panel and timeline and report”.
The WP had announced at the start of last month that the conference would only be called after the disciplinary panel looking into the case of Mr Singh had completed its work, considering the need for due process.
The disciplinary process was set to be concluded within three months, with the notice of the SCMC issued within two weeks afterwards, the party said.
In the letter, seen by CNA, Dr Tan wrote that while he respected the need for due process, he had strong concerns about the proposed timeline.
He questioned whether it was necessary for the disciplinary panel to take three months and the need for the further two weeks.
“May I know what is the intention and duty of CEC and the agenda, to investigate or collect the cadre members' loyalty?” he asked his successor, Ms Lim, in the letter.
“The matter at hand is of exceptional gravity, involving constitutional obligations, public accountability, and the moral standing of our party leadership.
“Many cadres and members have already expressed legitimate concerns and have formally exercised their rights under the Party Constitution to request an SCMC. These concerns deserve to be addressed promptly, transparently, and decisively.”
Dr Tan noted that the conference is not a substitute for disciplinary proceedings, but a “proper constitutional platform for explanation, accountability, and collective decision-making by the cadres”.
“Delaying its convening risks giving the impression that procedural mechanisms are being used to defer necessary political and moral judgment,” said Dr Tan, who chaired the party from 1992 to 2003.
When contacted by CNA, Dr Tan said he wrote the personal letter “because I thought something must be done”.
“I felt that the thing has stretched on for quite long already. It’s been one month plus already. Normally, when such a thing happens and cadres request any emergency meeting, it should be very fast,” he said.
He said that from his experience, it should usually take less than a month for the CEC to decide whether to hold the meeting and fix a date.
In response to CNA queries, the WP said that it “does not comment on ongoing internal party deliberations”.
“Any updates or announcements, if necessary, will be made at the appropriate time,” said the party.
Dr Tan’s letter also noted that the party leadership had sent messages to members on Jan 24, calling for members to share their views on whether Mr Singh had contravened the party constitution, and to arrange a meeting with the disciplinary panel if they wished to.
CNA previously reported that the party’s disciplinary panel looking at Mr Singh’s case comprises Sengkang GRC MPs He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim and former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat.
Party members have also been approached by the disciplinary panel for their views on Mr Singh, as was the case with former WP MP Raeesah Khan.
Mr Singh was convicted last year of lying to a parliamentary committee. He was removed as Leader of the Opposition by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong after parliament voted to find him unsuitable to continue in the role.
The prime minister invited the WP to nominate another elected MP to fill the role, but the party has declined to do so.