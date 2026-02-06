Former WP chairman calls for special conference to be held sooner, regardless of Pritam Singh disciplinary panel

SINGAPORE: The former chairman of the Workers’ Party (WP) has called for the party to hold its special cadre members’ conference (SCMC) sooner, instead of waiting for internal disciplinary proceedings of secretary-general Pritam Singh to be concluded, CNA has learnt.

In a letter to party chair Sylvia Lim dated Jan 30, Dr Tan Bin Seng called for the party’s central executive committee (CEC) to “expedite the process and to convene the SCMC at the earliest reasonable opportunity, without waiting for a disciplinary panel and timeline and report”.

The WP had announced at the start of last month that the conference would only be called after the disciplinary panel looking into the case of Mr Singh had completed its work, considering the need for due process.

The disciplinary process was set to be concluded within three months, with the notice of the SCMC issued within two weeks afterwards, the party said.

In the letter, seen by CNA, Dr Tan wrote that while he respected the need for due process, he had strong concerns about the proposed timeline.

He questioned whether it was necessary for the disciplinary panel to take three months and the need for the further two weeks.

“May I know what is the intention and duty of CEC and the agenda, to investigate or collect the cadre members' loyalty?” he asked his successor, Ms Lim, in the letter.

“The matter at hand is of exceptional gravity, involving constitutional obligations, public accountability, and the moral standing of our party leadership.

“Many cadres and members have already expressed legitimate concerns and have formally exercised their rights under the Party Constitution to request an SCMC. These concerns deserve to be addressed promptly, transparently, and decisively.”

Dr Tan noted that the conference is not a substitute for disciplinary proceedings, but a “proper constitutional platform for explanation, accountability, and collective decision-making by the cadres”.

“Delaying its convening risks giving the impression that procedural mechanisms are being used to defer necessary political and moral judgment,” said Dr Tan, who chaired the party from 1992 to 2003.