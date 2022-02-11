COP report: Workers' Party says possible criminal charges for 2 leaders noted with 'grave concern'
SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) said on Friday (Feb 11) that the recommendation by the Committee of Privileges (COP) to refer two of its leaders for possible public prosecution has been noted "with grave concern".
The COP on Thursday released its final report on the complaint made against former WP MP Raeesah Khan for lying in Parliament.
The Committee has recommended that Ms Khan be fined S$35,000 for telling a false anecdote in Parliament on Aug 3 and repeating it on Oct 4.
It also proposed that WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, as well as party vice-chair Faisal Manap be referred to the public prosecutor for possible criminal charges.
"The Workers’ Party notes these developments with grave concern. The last time criminal charges were brought against an elected Opposition MP relating to their political work was in the 1980s," WP said in its media release on Friday.
A motion to debate the report in Parliament next week has been filed.
Mr Singh, WP chair Sylvia Lim and Mr Faisal will be expressing their views on the COP report in Parliament, said WP, adding that the House, like the COP, is "dominated by MPs from the ruling People’s Action Party".
Mr Singh and Mr Faisal will also co-operate with the public prosecutor and defend themselves in court if charges are brought, the party said.
"While the two elected Aljunied GRC MPs, Mr Singh and Mr Faisal Manap, address these matters, the party will continue to work for Singapore and Singaporeans," said the release.
"All our elected MPs will continue to serve our constituents to the very best of our ability while the party’s work in other constituencies continues."
It added: "Since its founding in 1957, the Workers’ Party has been through many trials and tribulations. We thank all Singaporeans who have supported us through the decades.
"We are confident that we will persevere and continue our mission of contributing to the building of our democratic society."