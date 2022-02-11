COP report: Workers' Party says possible criminal charges for 2 leaders noted with 'grave concern'

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) said on Friday (Feb 11) that the recommendation by the Committee of Privileges (COP) to refer two of its leaders for possible public prosecution has been noted "with grave concern".

The COP on Thursday released its final report on the complaint made against former WP MP Raeesah Khan for lying in Parliament.

The Committee has recommended that Ms Khan be fined S$35,000 for telling a false anecdote in Parliament on Aug 3 and repeating it on Oct 4.

It also proposed that WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, as well as party vice-chair Faisal Manap be referred to the public prosecutor for possible criminal charges.

"The Workers’ Party notes these developments with grave concern. The last time criminal charges were brought against an elected Opposition MP relating to their political work was in the 1980s," WP said in its media release on Friday.