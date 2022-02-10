COP proposes fine of S$35,000 for Raeesah Khan, further investigation into WP leaders Pritam Singh, Faisal Manap

SINGAPORE: The Committee of Privileges (COP) has recommended that former Workers' Party (WP) Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan be fined S$35,000 for lying in Parliament.

It also proposed that WP secretary-general Pritam Singh and vice-chair Faisal Manap, both Aljunied GRC MPs, be referred to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations.

The COP, in its final report on Thursday (Feb 10), said that it has found Ms Khan guilty of abuse of privilege for telling an untruth in the House on Aug 3, and then repeating it on Oct 4.

Ms Khan had lied about accompanying a sexual assault victim to the police station in an anecdote which alleged that the police had mishandled the case. She had said that she did so because she did not want to reveal that she had heard the anecdote in a support group, which she had attended as a survivor of sexual assault.

She subsequently resigned as an MP and from the WP.

After hearings and deliberations by the Committee over the last two months, the final report said: "The Committee considers that Ms Khan had acted with disregard for the dignity and decorum of the House in making a serious allegation against the Police in Parliament, that was untrue in some parts, and was unsubstantiated."

The report said from Aug 8 onwards however, Ms Khan was acting under the guidance of three senior WP leaders, to "keep to the untruth", and on Oct 3 she was given further guidance by Mr Singh to continue lying.

The leaders refer to Mr Singh, Mr Manap and WP chair Sylvia Lim.

"(Ms Khan) was therefore not solely responsible for repeating the Untruth on 4 Oct, in Parliament. But she nevertheless cannot be completely absolved from liability either for repeating the Untruth. She remains liable," said the report.

"She came clean, on 1 Nov, after she was told to do so, by Mr Singh and Ms Lim (on 12 Oct)."

The amount of S$35,000 is a combination of two fines - S$25,000 for the untruth on Aug 3, which she has to "take full and sole responsibility for", and S$10,000 for repeating the lie on Oct 4.

The smaller amount takes into account the "substantial mitigating factor" that Ms Khan was acting on the orders of WP leadership after Aug 8, said the report. The COP has also considered that Ms Khan has resigned from Parliament and confessed to WP leaders on Aug 8.

"Her conduct and evidence show that if she had been advised on 8 Aug, to come clean, she would have done so," said the report.

As the COP's findings raise questions about the conduct of the three WP leaders, the Committee also recommended that Mr Singh be referred to the Public Prosecutor, for further investigations, "with a view to considering if criminal proceedings ought to be instituted in respect of his conduct before the Committee".

Mr Faisal will also be investigated for his refusal to answer relevant questions put by the Committee, and consider if criminal proceedings ought to be instituted.

The report said that in reaching its findings, it was "satisfied" that the WP leaders who testified had lied in their evidence.

"We are satisfied that Mr Singh (and to a lesser extent, Mr Faisal and Ms Lim), have been untruthful in their evidence, under oath, to this Committee. This may amount to perjury, a serious criminal offence," it said.