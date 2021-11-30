Raeesah Khan resigns from The Workers' Party and as MP after admitting to lying in Parliament

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) on Tuesday (Nov 30) announced that Raeesah Khan has resigned from the party, which also "entails the resignation of her position" as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Sengkang GRC.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, the party said that its Central Executive Committee (CEC) met at 8pm on Tuesday to "deliberate and decide" on the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee.

The Disciplinary Committee was formed on Nov 2 to investigate Ms Khan’s admission in Parliament that she had lied about a sexual assault case.

At 4.30pm on Tuesday, Ms Khan indicated to party leader Pritam Singh that she intended to resign from the party, said WP in its Facebook post.

She attended the CEC meeting at 8pm and "conveyed in person her intention to resign".

WP said it will hold a press conference on Thursday to provide more information.

In a letter of resignation to Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin that was shared on her social media accounts, Ms Khan said it was with "a heavy heart" that she was resigning as MP for Sengkang GRC.

She added that she will assist with the Committee of Privileges, which said last Friday that it had begun its work into a complaint against Ms Khan.