Workers' Party refutes claim by former MP Yaw Shin Leong that he was told to 'stay silent' after alleged affair

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) leaders did not advise former WP Member of Parliament Yaw Shin Leong to "stay silent" after allegations about him emerged in 2012, said the party's media chair Leon Perera on Tuesday (Dec 7).

The statement on the WP's Facebook page came a day after Mr Yaw, posting on Facebook under the alias Amos Rao, said he "immediately accounted" to then party chief Low Thia Khiang and chair Sylvia Lim when the allegations of an extramarital affair surfaced.

He was "advised to stay silent", he added.

"Mr Low and Ms Lim categorically state that they did not advise Mr Yaw to stay silent. In fact, he was summoned to appear before the Workers' Party CEC (Central Executive Committee) to account for the matter, but chose not to do so," said the WP's Facebook post, which was attributed to Mr Perera.

Mr Yaw was elected MP for Hougang SMC in the 2011 General Election. In January 2012, rumours emerged that he was involved in an extramarital affair.

In February 2012, he was expelled from the party, triggering a by-election.

The party said in 2012 that he was expelled for "failing to uphold transparency and accountability" after he failed to present himself to the CEC to "explain and discuss" the allegations.