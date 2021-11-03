1 written warning, no fines issued since enforcement began for diners who do not clear tables: MSE

SINGAPORE: Since enforcement action against table littering in hawker centres began on Sep 1, there has been one written warning issued to a diner for refusing to heed enforcement officers' advice to return dirty crockery.

No fines have been issued thus far.

The enforcement action kicked in after a three-month advisory period.

"Diners have been generally cooperative at our hawker centres, with many taking the initiative to return their trays and dirty crockery after eating or doing so when advised," said Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor in Parliament on Wednesday (Nov 3).

"The common reason given by diners for not clearing the table after eating is that they had forgotten."

Dr Khor was speaking in response to Member of Parliament Joan Pereira's (PAP-Tanjong Pagar) question on the number of warnings and fines issued under the Clean Tables Campaign.