In the underbelly of e-commerce sites, 'cyber spotters' are hunting down illegal wildlife listings

SINGAPORE: Mr Kaustubh Srikanth was not prepared for the day he saw a live pangolin enclosed in a cage being sold online.

The 30-year-old lead trainer for World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Singapore’s cyber spotter programme – made up of volunteers who are trained to help spot illegal wildlife trade listings online – recalled being “quite taken aback” by the shocking image.

Experts estimate that about a million pangolins have been sold illegally over the last decade for its meat and scales, making it the most trafficked mammal in the world.

But Mr Kaustubh's desire to protect such animals started even before he saw the image. The Mumbai native grew up around wildlife like leopards, wildcats, snakes and birds.

Two years into his role at WWF Singapore, where he also handles education and outreach, he has grown familiar with the graphic nature of his job.

Some listings are more explicit, marketing the live animal using a photo or video and sharing the name of the illegal wildlife trade product. Other times, listings are hidden behind “visual illustrations or nicknames” or may only show a generic image from Google with the description stating that the seller has a “live animal in stock”.

When new volunteer cyber spotters first chance upon such listings, they often have an emotional reaction too. For many of them, it can be “very stressful” to see a “cute” animal in a cage, said Mr Kaustubh.

“The first time we train (the volunteers), they are completely shocked that something like this can exist online. Everyone has always known that illegal wildlife trade exists physically, but then they happen to see so many products and collections online, and they get very, very disturbed,” he added.

Yet, this is often the turning point for many cyber spotters, who become more determined to play a part in stopping illegal wildlife trade.