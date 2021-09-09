Singapore’s premium collectibles maker XM Studios raises S$4.5 million with eye on expansion

SINGAPORE: XM Studios, a home-grown design studio specialising in handcrafted figurines of characters from popular media franchises such as Marvel and DC Comics, has raised S$4.5 million in fresh capital as it eyes an expansion into new markets and products.

The funds were raised through a tokenised offering on digital securities investment platform ADDX, according to a joint press release by XM Studios and ADDX on Thursday (Sep 9).

Heliconia Capital Management, a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, anchored the deal with a S$1 million investment. This comes a week after it was announced that Heliconia had entered into an agreement to become a new strategic investor of XM Studios.

Apart from raising awareness of the company within the financial community, XM Studios decided to raise capital through digital securities as a way of rewarding its community of fans, co-founder and chief executive Ben Ang said.

“XM Studios has grown from a humble shop in Singapore’s Bras Basah Complex into a global brand. We could not have done this without the consistent support of our fans and collectors over the past decade.

“The fundraising on ADDX was designed to allow fractional access at a minimum investment of just S$10,000 because we wanted to provide long-time XM Studios fans with the chance to take part in the growth of the company,” he said.

