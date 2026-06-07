Luxury yacht catches fire at Sentosa Cove marina

Sources told CNA the fire started around 8am, and the cause remains unclear.

Gerold Soh, 21, and Chloe Tan, 21, who were staying at the adjoining ONE15 hotel, told CNA they noticed the smoke shortly after leaving their room on Sunday morning.

The couple had been planning to go for a swim in the pool when they saw the plume of smoke rising from the marina.

"We came out of the room and we saw a lot of smoke," said Mr Soh.

CNA has contacted the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.