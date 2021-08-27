Yale-NUS and University Scholars Programme to be combined into one new college from 2022

SINGAPORE: Two programmes at the National University of Singapore (NUS) – Yale-NUS College and the University Scholars Programme (USP) – will be combined into a single new college from 2022.

In a press release, the university said students of the new college will read a new common curriculum adapted from “the best of both the USP and Yale-NUS foundations”, enhanced with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) elements.

Graduating students from this new college will earn degrees conferred by their respective home school or faculty.

The programme will also retain a feature of the USP, where students can access the full range of majors, second majors, minors and specialisations offered across NUS.

The USP accepted its first intake in 2001. In 2011, the programme moved to UTown after its residential college Cinnamon College was established.

The new college will welcome its first intake of up to 500 students in the academic year of 2022. Students currently enrolled in the USP will transit to the new college that year. Students who matriculated into Yale-NUS in the academic year of 2021 will form the last batch of students from the college, graduating in 2025.