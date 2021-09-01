Workers' Party to raise questions in Parliament on 'regrettable' loss of Yale-NUS College: Jamus Lim

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) will raise questions about the merger between Yale-NUS College and the University Scholars Programme (USP) at the upcoming Parliament sitting, said party member Jamus Lim.

"The bottom line is that I find the loss of Yale-NUS regrettable, not only because it represented a tiny beacon of diversity in local education, but also because we now have one less avenue for informed debate (not to mention the poor students having their alma mater wiped out)," Assoc Prof Lim said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sep 1).

Parliament is scheduled to sit on Sep 13.

"Hopefully we will gain more insight on the decision-making process behind the closure," said the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sengkang GRC.

It was announced on Aug 27 that Yale-NUS College and USP will be combined into a single new college from 2022.

The National University of Singapore (NUS) said students of the new college will read a new common curriculum, adapted from “the best of both the USP and Yale-NUS foundations”, enhanced with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) elements.

The merger of both programmes will provide students with "an immersive, interdisciplinary liberal arts education", said NUS.

It will also retain a feature of the USP, where students can access the full range of majors, second majors, minors and specialisations offered across NUS.