Yale-NUS did not reach fundraising target ‘through no fault of its own’, transition to new college will reduce costs: Chan Chun Sing

The new college would offer a wider choice of majors and minors compared to Yale-NUS, especially in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) areas, he added.

“With closer integration with the wider NUS ecosystem, all NUS students will also be able to benefit from and (have) access to the new college’s facilities, resources, and community.”

The Education Ministry (MOE) is “committed” to supporting the new college, said Mr Chan.

“We expect that the tuition fees and costs per student will be lower than that at Yale-NUS College, in keeping with the vision for the new college to be a more inclusive, affordable and accessible model of education," he added.

Mr Chan addressed concerns about whether NUS can “deliver this enhanced ambition” and whether the move will impact its overall standing.

“There is no reason to believe why a university like NUS, which has grown in strength and reputation over the years, cannot continue to achieve great things.”

DECISION-MAKING PROCESS

In his response, Mr Chan also addressed concerns about the decision-making process and questions about why students and staff of Yale-NUS were not consulted.

“NUS did not do so because the decision involved discussions between the senior leadership of two universities, and with their respective boards, on sensitive issues of strategy and finances," he said.

Instead, after the “broad parameters” were settled, NUS wanted to give the maximum amount of time for the transition to occur and for stakeholders to be involved in working through "transition issues", said Mr Chan.

The launch of the new college is an “important move” that has implications for many stakeholders, including the Yale-NUS students, parents, faculty and staff, said the Education Minister.

“And I understand the sadness and sense of loss and uncertainty they may feel, especially for those who have played a part in building up Yale-NUS College over the past decade,” he added.

Describing the decision-making process of closing the college, Mr Chan said that NUS initiated discussions with Yale University in early July.

“Yale acknowledged NUS’ vision to bring together both Yale-NUS College and the USP into a new college that would not bear Yale’s name,” he added.

Yale-NUS leadership was informed in the same month, said Mr Chan. The NUS Board of Trustees endorsed the decision in early-August, and the Yale-NUS College Governing Board endorsed the transition plans in late-August.

The first announcement to the public was made on Aug 27.

In July, the timing of the announcement was also discussed with Yale and “jointly determined”, said Mr Chan.

“While the partnership would only end in 2025, both parties felt that the responsible thing to do was to announce it early rather than to hold back.

“It would have been bad faith to delay the announcement and continue to admit students who would not be able to complete their education in Yale-NUS College, or to continue to hire faculty beyond this juncture.”

This was why NUS made the announcement in August after the Yale-NUS Governing Board endorsed the "broad transition approach", said Mr Chan.

“This allowed faculty and staff the maximum time, between now and 2025, to work through the details of the transition,” he added.

Yale-NUS College's final cohort in 2021 would also have the full four years to complete their undergraduate studies at the college, said Mr Chan.

The Education Minister also addressed concerns about how the move affects the standing of the Yale-NUS College degree, as well as how the merger will affect current students and staff.

All current students will graduate with the same degree as the students before them - a Yale-NUS College degree that is awarded by NUS - Mr Chan said.

Beyond 2025, NUS will continue to provide “supporting documentation” to explain the context of Yale-NUS College and what its degree conveys, as well as provide letters of recommendation or referees if needed by alumni, he added.

“NUS and Yale are both globally renowned universities which are well-recognised by employers, including the public sector, and postgraduate institutions. I am confident that the Yale-NUS College degree will continue to be highly valued, and its past and future graduating cohorts will remain in good standing, even beyond 2025.”

Current students in Yale-NUS will continue to have access to the full range of majors and minors currently offered by the college until 2025, the Education Minister added.

“I know that many Yale-NUS College students are actively involved in student organisations and look forward to a fulfilling campus life during their time at college,” said Mr Chan.

“The establishment of the new college will open new possibilities for students of Yale-NUS College, USP and the new college to interact and collectively participate in active and inclusive student life in the next few years.”

No faculty and staff will be made redundant from the merger, he said, adding that NUS has committed to honouring all existing employment contracts.

Yale-NUS leadership has also been engaging faculty members to “hear their concerns” and discuss possible options for them after 2025, said Mr Chan.

“I know some students and parents may nevertheless have lingering concerns, and we respect the preferences of those who may wish to consider other options. NUS and Yale-NUS College will engage them and provide assistance where they can.”

FUTURE OF LIBERAL ARTS EDUCATION

Mr Chan also responded to questions about the future of liberal arts education in Singapore, and the impact of the merger on academic freedom.

NUS is “building on the foundations” laid by Yale-NUS College and USP, as well as lessons from the collaboration with Yale University.

“It wants to make the distinctive features of education in Yale-NUS College and USP more inclusive and more accessible. The new college will maintain the spirit of independent inquiry and inclusivity that characterise Yale-NUS College, USP and NUS,” said Mr Chan.

As for the merger’s impact on academic freedom in Singapore, there were “similar concerns about a perceived lack of academic freedom” when Yale-NUS College was established, said the Education Minister.

“They proved unfounded. In fact, few believed then that Yale-NUS College would live up to its ambition. Even fewer would own it,” he said.

“It is perhaps ironic and a testimony to NUS and Yale-NUS College’s efforts all these years that Yale-NUS College is now seen as a paragon of academic freedom in Singapore.”

Yale-NUS’ current policies on academic freedom were framed by taking reference from NUS’ practices and have “remained unchanged”, he added.

The faculties of arts and social sciences in NUS and the other autonomous universities have “a long history” of teaching and research, including on "potentially sensitive and difficult topics", even before Yale-NUS was established, said Mr Chan.

“It would be grossly unfair to faculty members in NUS and other autonomous universities to suggest that their teaching or research is in any way less rigorous, or of lower quality, or less free than that of Yale-NUS College faculty," added Mr Chan.