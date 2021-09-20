'Complete strategy ready' to guarantee quality of Yale-NUS faculty until 2025 closure: College leadership

Making Yale-NUS financially sustainable was a problem he had been “thinking hard about” since he became president of the university in 2018, said Prof Tan during the townhall.

“I have worked with Yale-NUS senior leadership on how we can address this change when the premium funding reverts to normal funding, and our conclusion is this - that continuing status quo for Yale-NUS will be a major challenge,” said Prof Tan.

“And if you look at the financial sustainability, this will negatively impact the overall quality of Yale-NUS programmes, the gap is actually sizable enough to have this negative impact.”

Prof Tan also answered a question from a parent about how much deficit Yale-NUS was facing.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said in Parliament last week that MOE provided about S$48 million to the college in operating grants per year for its about 1,000 students in 2020, he noted.

On a per-student basis, this is more than double that of a humanities and science student in NUS, said Mr Chan at the time.

"So if you look at this number, and in the context that this is the premium funding which the Government has actually provided for 10 years since its inception," said Prof Tan.

"Just by this statement, you can guess that the deficit is at least S$24 million because it's more than double."

Financing a university is "actually more complicated" and involves a component called "total income contribution", which acts to widen this gap every year, said Prof Tan.

"So you actually have an increasing gap of at least S$24 million ... To have Yale-NUS at status quo will be a big challenge because of this.

"You would have to trim the benefits, you would not be able to have the eight students to one faculty ratio. You may not even be able to provide the generous financial aid that Yale-NUS is now providing, and many other things."

"BEST WAY FORWARD"

Both Yale-NUS and USP are recognised for their “high-quality” programmes with good outcomes, said Prof Tan.

“This is the best time for me to pivot both programmes for the future and pivoting from a position of strength, not allowing any one of them to be diluted before we are forced to re-pivot,” he said.

“And in our consideration, the new college is the best way forward in the next stage of growth and progress for both Yale-NUS as well as USP.”

Prof Tan also highlighted the wider curriculum changes ongoing at NUS, including introducing a general education or common curriculum for graduates, and the interdisciplinary College of Humanities and Sciences as well as College of Design and Engineering.

“In fact, we are changing to a system that is closer or similar to Yale-NUS, that actually allows this merger to happen,” he added.

“Last year, a merger would not make sense, because there would be incompatibilities between Yale-NUS and USP.

“But because we have changed all of our big faculties to a framework that is similar to Yale-NUS, And because of that USP also has to change, to adapt to a framework that is similar to Yale-NUS, and that makes a merger possible.”

At the end of the session, Prof Tan also said he was willing to consider a face-to-face session with a smaller group of parents.

The townhall to engage parents was a “good gesture”, where NUS “tried to be more transparent”, a parent who attended the townhall told CNA.

The parent, who only wanted to be known as Joanne, is part of a 300-member chat group set up by parents of Yale-NUS students.

“One population has been quite forgotten - the actual students themselves because they are the casualties, so to speak, of this saga. I feel that their voices have not been heard enough,” said Joanne, whose son is a second-year student in the college.

“We’ve heard the administrators, of course, the so-called different key heads, the different presidents, the voices of the parents, but I felt the people that really mattered the most, the students have not been heard.”