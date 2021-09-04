Decision to combine Yale-NUS and University Scholars Programme was 'a very considered one': NUS

SINGAPORE: The decision to combine Yale-NUS College and the University Scholars Programme (USP) to form a new college was "a very considered one", the National University of Singapore (NUS) said on Friday (Sep 3).

The formation of the new college took into account the university's "broader vision" and plans to "expand access to a liberal arts education", an NUS spokesperson said in response to CNA's queries about the merger.

NUS announced on Aug 27 that the college and USP would be combined into a single new college from 2022. This means that Yale-NUS College will “cease” in 2025, said Yale University on its news site after the announcement.

In late June, NUS consulted with the chairman of the NUS Board of Trustees and the Ministry of Education (MOE) on the merger, and both parties were supportive of the proposal, said the NUS spokesperson.

NUS then formally initiated discussions with Yale University in early July about the merger.

"Yale University acknowledged NUS’ plans, and noted that it was NUS’ prerogative under the agreement," the NUS spokesperson said.

"Subsequently, the Yale-NUS Executive Committee discussed the transition plans until early August 2021."

The NUS Board was briefed in early August, and the transition plans were endorsed by the Yale-NUS governing board later that same month.

"Since the announcement last Friday, we have been working closely with Yale-NUS and the USP to engage with their staff, faculty, students and alumni to address their concerns and questions. This continues to be our main priority," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the new college planning committee, which will include faculty and student representatives from both Yale-NUS College and the USP, is developing plans for the new college, and that more details will be available in the "coming months".