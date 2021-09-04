Decision to combine Yale-NUS and University Scholars Programme was 'a very considered one': NUS
SINGAPORE: The decision to combine Yale-NUS College and the University Scholars Programme (USP) to form a new college was "a very considered one", the National University of Singapore (NUS) said on Friday (Sep 3).
The formation of the new college took into account the university's "broader vision" and plans to "expand access to a liberal arts education", an NUS spokesperson said in response to CNA's queries about the merger.
NUS announced on Aug 27 that the college and USP would be combined into a single new college from 2022. This means that Yale-NUS College will “cease” in 2025, said Yale University on its news site after the announcement.
In late June, NUS consulted with the chairman of the NUS Board of Trustees and the Ministry of Education (MOE) on the merger, and both parties were supportive of the proposal, said the NUS spokesperson.
NUS then formally initiated discussions with Yale University in early July about the merger.
"Yale University acknowledged NUS’ plans, and noted that it was NUS’ prerogative under the agreement," the NUS spokesperson said.
"Subsequently, the Yale-NUS Executive Committee discussed the transition plans until early August 2021."
The NUS Board was briefed in early August, and the transition plans were endorsed by the Yale-NUS governing board later that same month.
"Since the announcement last Friday, we have been working closely with Yale-NUS and the USP to engage with their staff, faculty, students and alumni to address their concerns and questions. This continues to be our main priority," said the spokesperson.
The spokesperson added that the new college planning committee, which will include faculty and student representatives from both Yale-NUS College and the USP, is developing plans for the new college, and that more details will be available in the "coming months".
The new college will welcome its first intake of up to 500 students in the academic year of 2022. Students currently enrolled in the USP will transit to the new college that year.
Students who matriculated into Yale-NUS in the academic year of 2021 will form the last batch of students from the college, graduating in 2025.
The NUS spokesperson said on Friday that the formation of the new college is part of NUS' "roadmap to deliver flexible, interdisciplinary education more accessibly, and at greater scale".
This roadmap began with the formation of the College of Humanities and Sciences, added the spokesperson.
"Our vision is for the new college to sustain the best qualities of both, including the unique culture, character and camaraderie of both communities, as well as their innovative educational experiences and distinctive curriculum," said the spokesperson.