'Definitely didn’t see it coming': Yale-NUS and University Scholars Programme students, alumni react to news of merger

Moving forward, she hopes for more sessions or townhalls between the NUS admin and affected students with more information about what will happen in the future.

“As of now, the Q&A, even though they’re involving both USP admin and the NUS provost, they seem to be giving very vague answers, or they don’t seem to be giving us very concrete assurance of what’s going to happen,” said Charlene.

“They keep saying something is going to happen, but it’s just all very unclear, and all the details aren’t really there yet. I guess it’s just quite disconcerting.”

For future plans, she hopes the university will engage with students first on the initiatives before “throwing us into the depths of these announcements”.

Several final-year Yale-NUS students on campus expressed sadness about the loss of college culture.

The smaller size of Yale-NUS meant students felt “closer to management”, said 22-year-old student Alice, who declined to give her real name.

“Whatever we feel about certain things, we feel comfortable voicing it out. ... And if we scale up, I'm not sure how much support there will be in the future. I’ve just had a good time in this school and thinking how it will change (makes me) a bit sad,” she told CNA.

“This space is quite special, especially in Singapore … The founding faculty and admin knew what it was like to run a small liberal college,” said Henry (not his real name), 24.

“There’s a closeness that’s not contrived, but actually cultivated. I think a lot of people are saying they have no faith that they will be able to replicate it in a larger (setting).

“(Here at Yale-NUS), boys can wear dresses, and in orientation there were people who would dance in the rain. People can just do what they want and (other) people would leave you alone. I’m happy that there was this space, even if you weren’t so inclined to dance in the mud.”

Final-year student Lucas said he feels “doomed and lost”.

“What’s the point of anything now, if all I can say is that I’m from a failed experiment that no longer exists? Why was this not made more transparent?” the 24-year-old said.

Freshmen at Yale-NUS were also reminded to pay their university fees just before the announcement on Friday, he noted.

In an email sent to students on Aug 2 seen by CNA, the NUS Office of Finance said that the due date for the payment of tuition fees for the first semester of the 2021 academic year was Friday - the same day of the merger announcement - for all modes except GIRO.

Lucas felt news of the merger “trapped the freshmen”, and said he was advising all of them to drop out of the programme because of the “terrible planning”.

ALUMNI SURPRISED AND SAD

Alumni for both colleges also expressed shock and disappointment at the news.

An alumnus from the pioneer batch of Yale-NUS who only wanted to be known as Qistina said she was “genuinely shocked” despite having heard rumours of a merger.

Noting that NUS had also previously announced that it would form a new College of Humanities and Sciences in September 2020, she added that this news now “makes a bit more sense”.