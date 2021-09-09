NUS to hold virtual townhall for parents of Yale-NUS students after initially planning smaller meetings

SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore (NUS) will be holding a virtual townhall next week for parents of Yale-NUS College students and alumni, to address their concerns about the Yale-NUS and University Scholars Programme (USP) merger decision.

This decision comes after parents wrote to NUS president Tan Eng Chye on Monday (Sep 6) requesting a townhall meeting.

Prof Tan replied on Tuesday that the university was "planning a series of individual, face-to-face meetings for parents of Yale-NUS and University Scholars Programme students from the later part of September to address these concerns and questions".

In response, parents reiterated their call for a townhall, and asked that it be held on Friday.

"We will be separately organising a virtual townhall for parents next week," said an NUS spokesperson in an email to CNA on Thursday.

"We will be getting in touch with parents soon to share the details of this virtual townhall."