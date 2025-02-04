Former Mendaki manager charged with corruption for trying to get laptop in return for accepting contract

SINGAPORE: A former manager of Yayasan Mendaki was charged with corruption on Tuesday (Feb 4), the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a press release.

Zulkifli pleaded not guilty, and a pre-trial date was set for March 5.

The charge against Zulkifli Kader, a Malaysian and Singapore permanent resident, is for three alleged attempts to obtain gratification from an employee of A-Speed, a network systems integration service provider.

The 51-year-old had allegedly tried to get a Lenovo ThinkPad laptop, worth at least S$1,061 (US$776), from the employee as a reward for accepting A-Speed’s tender for works linked to Mendaki.

The attempts were made between April and May 2023 while Zulkifli was employed as a digital information technology manager at Mendaki, said the CPIB.

He faces one count of corruption, punishable under section 124(8)(a)(ii) of the Criminal Procedure Code, for the attempts.

A corruption offence attracts a penalty of five years’ jail or a fine of up to S$100,000, or both.

A person convicted of an offence under Section 124(8)(a)(ii) of the Criminal Procedure Code can face two times the amount of punishment liable for that offence.

