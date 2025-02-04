Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Former Mendaki manager charged with corruption for trying to get laptop in return for accepting contract
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Former Mendaki manager charged with corruption for trying to get laptop in return for accepting contract

Former Mendaki manager charged with corruption for trying to get laptop in return for accepting contract

The entrance to Yayasan Mendaki. (Image: Google maps)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Rachel Lim
Rachel Lim
04 Feb 2025 10:16AM (Updated: 04 Feb 2025 10:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A former manager of Yayasan Mendaki was charged with corruption on Tuesday (Feb 4), the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a press release.

Zulkifli pleaded not guilty, and a pre-trial date was set for March 5.

The charge against Zulkifli Kader, a Malaysian and Singapore permanent resident, is for three alleged attempts to obtain gratification from an employee of A-Speed, a network systems integration service provider.

The 51-year-old had allegedly tried to get a Lenovo ThinkPad laptop, worth at least S$1,061 (US$776), from the employee as a reward for accepting A-Speed’s tender for works linked to Mendaki. 

The attempts were made between April and May 2023 while Zulkifli was employed as a digital information technology manager at Mendaki, said the CPIB.

He faces one count of corruption, punishable under section 124(8)(a)(ii) of the Criminal Procedure Code, for the attempts.

A corruption offence attracts a penalty of five years’ jail or a fine of up to S$100,000, or both.

A person convicted of an offence under Section 124(8)(a)(ii) of the Criminal Procedure Code can face two times the amount of punishment liable for that offence. 
 

Source: CNA/rl(rj)

Related Topics

corruption Yayasan MENDAKI

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement