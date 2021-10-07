Year-end exams cancelled for Primary 3 and 4 students: MOE

SINGAPORE: Year-end examinations for Primary 3 and 4 students will be cancelled to allow more time for "curriculum recovery" due to disruptions from COVID-19, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Thursday (Oct 7).

"Schools will be able to draw on information from a range of school-based assessments that were conducted throughout the year to report students’ learning progress and provide feedback," said the ministry in the press release.

The schools can also use such assessments to make recommendations on students’ subject combinations where necessary, it added.

An example would be whether to offer Standard or Foundation level for specific subjects from the start of Primary 5, where necessary.

The year-end examinations for Primary 5 students will still proceed under strict safe management measures, said MOE.

This "will allow students and parents to obtain a better understanding of students’ learning progress in relation to the Achievement Level (AL) scoring system, prior to taking the PSLE next year".

There are no year-end examinations for Primary 1 and 2 pupils. Primary 6 students were already back in schools earlier to sit for the PSLE between Sep 30 and Oct 6.