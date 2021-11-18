Year of the Tiger coins unveiled

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Thursday (Nov 18) unveiled the 2022 Year of the Tiger Chinese Almanac coins, the sixth issue in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series which began in 2017.

Ten types of coins will be issued on Jan 1, 2022, featuring a tiger against a backdrop of the Haw Par Villa cultural park. The obverse of the coins will bear the Singapore Coat of Arms and the year 2022.

Releases in this coin series depict Singapore's parks and natural landscapes, with previous editions featuring Kampong Buangkok for the Year of the Rooster, the Singapore Botanic Gardens for the Year of the Dog, Pulau Ubin for the Year of the Boar, Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve for the Year of the Rat and Coney Island Park for the Year of the Ox.