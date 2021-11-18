Logo
Year of the Tiger coins unveiled
Singapore

Year of the Tiger coins unveiled

Year of the Tiger coins unveiled

A 5 troy oz round gold coin with a face value of S$200 and a mintage of 100 pieces. The Year of the Tiger Chinese Almanac coins each feature a tiger against a backdrop of the Haw Par Villa cultural park. (Image: Monetary Authority of Singapore)

18 Nov 2021 11:46AM (Updated: 18 Nov 2021 11:57AM)
SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Thursday (Nov 18) unveiled the 2022 Year of the Tiger Chinese Almanac coins, the sixth issue in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series which began in 2017.

Ten types of coins will be issued on Jan 1, 2022, featuring a tiger against a backdrop of the Haw Par Villa cultural park. The obverse of the coins will bear the Singapore Coat of Arms and the year 2022.

Releases in this coin series depict Singapore's parks and natural landscapes, with previous editions featuring Kampong Buangkok for the Year of the Rooster, the Singapore Botanic Gardens for the Year of the Dog, Pulau Ubin for the Year of the Boar, Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve for the Year of the Rat and Coney Island Park for the Year of the Ox.

A round nickel-plated zinc coin with a face value of S$2 and a mintage of 50,000 pieces. (Image: Monetary Authority of Singapore)
A silver coin in a floral shape with a face value of S$5 and a mintage of 12,000 pieces. The tiger is featured in full colour. (Image: Monetary Authority of Singapore)
A 1kg rectangular silver coin with a face value of S$80 and a mintage of 200 pieces. (Image: Monetary Authority of Singapore)
A 1 troy oz octagonal gold coin with a face value of S$100 and a mintage of 1,000 pieces. (Image: Monetary Authority of Singapore)
Premium Year of the Tiger coin sets. (Image: Monetary Authority of Singapore)

The 10 versions of the coins comprise different metallic compositions, shapes and minting relief effects, MAS said. Special premium sets made up of different coin combinations will also be available.

Among the variations are a round nickel-plated zinc coin with a face value of S$2 and a mintage of 50,000 pieces; a 1kg rectangular silver coin with a face value of S$80 and a mintage of 200 pieces; and a 1 troy oz octagonal gold coin with a face value of S$100 and a mintage of 1,000 pieces.

All coins and coin sets come with serialised certificates of authenticity, except for the S$2 nickel-plated zinc coins.

The coins will be sold by the Singapore Mint, and pre-orders can be placed from Nov 18 to Dec 17.

Coins that are oversubscribed will be allocated by balloting.

Source: CNA/kg(rw)

