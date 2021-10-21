HDB unveils key features of Yew Tee ‘vertical kampung’ project, with housing for seniors

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Thursday (Oct 21) revealed key features of the upcoming Yew Tee Integrated Development, the next “vertical kampung” after Kampung Admiralty.

Located beside Yew Tee Point shopping mall, it will integrate housing for seniors with facilities such as a polyclinic, kidney dialysis centre, community club and retail shops, as well as the first hawker centre in Choa Chu Kang town.

The project will occupy about 0.7 hectares and comprise a 10-storey residential block linked to a six-storey commercial block. The two blocks will be linked with low-rise open-air landscaped decks with green spaces in a "valley-like set-up", said HDB.

Announcing the details at an HDB forum, the board's chief executive officer Tan Meng Dui said: "The Yew Tee integrated development marks another milestone in the future of HDB living, where our future residents will be able to live well, live green, live connected, all at the same time, in one location."