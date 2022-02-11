Yip Pin Xiu receives inaugural President's Award for Inspiring Achievement

SINGAPORE: Five-time Paralympic gold medallist Yip Pin Xiu on Friday (Feb 11) received the inaugural President's Award for Inspiring Achievement for her outstanding accomplishments and contribution to society.

The award was presented to the 30-year-old by President Halimah Yacob at the Istana. It was first announced in Parliament in October 2021 by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mdm Halimah said the award honours and celebrates Singaporeans who have demonstrated courage and persistence to overcome personal adversity, excelled in their respective fields on the global stage, and whose contributions have made a significant impact on society.

"With Pin Xiu’s stellar achievements, extensive contributions to society and tenacity to overcome all odds, it is only fitting that she is the first recipient of the President’s Award for Inspiring Achievement," Mdm Halimah said.

'USE HER INFLUENCE AS A FORCE FOR GOOD'

Ms Yip, who was born with muscular dystrophy, became the first Singaporean to win two gold medals at the 2016 Paralympics, setting two world records in the process.