'I paint from imagination': Artist Yip Yew Chong on his 60m painting of historical Singapore scenes

SINGAPORE: Singaporean artist Yip Yew Chong painted much of his latest work alone in a studio over the past one-and-a-half years, but his fans were not left out of the process.

Best known for his murals around Singapore, Mr Yip originally planned for the canvas painting to be around 50m, the length of an Olympic pool, so that he could include all the locations he had in mind.

After he posted sneak peeks on social media, however, his followers had suggestions for him.

“For example, Caldecott Hill,” he said. “I painted it because there were two people saying (I should add it), in that same week.”

But he was running out of space. “After a while, I’m like, okay, I’m going to add four more panels,” he said.