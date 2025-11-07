Two children taken to hospital after fire at Yishun flat, 50 residents evacuated

SINGAPORE: Two children were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Yishun on Friday (Nov 7) afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 128 Yishun Street 11, at about 1.20pm.

The bedroom of a second-floor unit was ablaze when first responders arrived.

"Firefighters entered the smoke-filled unit and extinguished the fire with a water jet,” SCDF said in a Facebook post.

Three people in the unit had already evacuated before SCDF arrived.

Two people from the flat were assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, it said.