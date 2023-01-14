One dead, several injured after accident between car and bus in Yishun

SINGAPORE: A car driver died and seven people were injured after the vehicle collided with a bus in Yishun on Friday night (Jan 13).

The accident occurred along Yishun Avenue 2, towards the junction of Canberra and Yishun Avenue 3. Police said they were alerted to the incident at about 10.50pm.

A video posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shows a GetGo car crashing into the right side of an SBS Transit bus at high speed. The front of the car was badly damaged from the impact.

The police said the car driver, a 31-year-old man was taken unconscious to the hospital where he later died.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the driver was found trapped in the seat, adding that he was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Seven people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said SCDF.