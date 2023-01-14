One dead, several injured after accident between car and bus in Yishun
The bus was travelling straight with the green light in its favour when it was hit by a car, says SBS Transit.
SINGAPORE: A car driver died and seven people were injured after the vehicle collided with a bus in Yishun on Friday night (Jan 13).
The accident occurred along Yishun Avenue 2, towards the junction of Canberra and Yishun Avenue 3. Police said they were alerted to the incident at about 10.50pm.
A video posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shows a GetGo car crashing into the right side of an SBS Transit bus at high speed. The front of the car was badly damaged from the impact.
The police said the car driver, a 31-year-old man was taken unconscious to the hospital where he later died.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the driver was found trapped in the seat, adding that he was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.
Seven people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said SCDF.
In response to CNA's queries, Mrs Grace Wu, SBS Transit’s vice president (special grade) of customer experience and communications said that bus service 117 was travelling straight with the green light in its favour at the junction of Yishun Avenue 2 and Yishun Avenue 3 when it was "suddenly hit in the middle on the right side by a private car".
"Our bus captain was unhurt but unfortunately seven passengers onboard were injured," she added.
"We are already in touch with six of them, who received outpatient treatment, to extend our care and concern and render assistance as best we can.
"We are still trying to get in touch with the last passenger. Meanwhile, we wish them a speedy recovery."
GetGo said it is collaborating with the police investigation. "As the investigation is currently ongoing, we are unable to comment further at this time," it added.