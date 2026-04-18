New Yishun community hub reaches construction milestone, set for 2027 completion
When completed, Chong Pang City will have a community club, hawker centre and market, along with sports amenities and recreational options for residents.
SINGAPORE: A new integrated community hub in Yishun has reached a key construction milestone with the completion of its superstructure and is on track to open next year, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said on Saturday (Apr 18).
When completed, Chong Pang City will have a community club, hawker centre and market, along with swimming pools, a gym and gym activity rooms, a playground, a multi-purpose hall, a sheltered community plaza and a sheltered rooftop jogging track.
It will also have a supermarket, dining options, and educational and recreational spaces.
The nine-storey development will have about 4,200 sqm of commercial space, with tenders for these units launching in the second quarter of this year.
The community hub has been designed with inclusive and senior-friendly features, including wheelchair-accessible ramps at swimming pools and changing rooms equipped with electric height-adjustable changing beds.
Chong Pang City will also be the first government-integrated development to receive the Platinum Super Low Energy certification, with energy savings of up to 40 per cent compared to conventional buildings.
Sustainability features include photovoltaic panels and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The solar photovoltaic system is expected to generate 600,000kWh of renewable energy annually, equivalent to powering about 120 four-room flats for a year.
Water-efficient fittings and rain harvesting systems are also expected to reduce water consumption, SLA said.
A topping-out ceremony for Chong Pang City was officiated by Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam on Saturday. He was joined by fellow Nee Soon GRC MPs Goh Han Yan, Jackson Lam and Lee Hui Ying.
Mr Shanmugam said the development represents a further phase of renewal for the Chong Pang estate, following earlier upgrading efforts in the 1990s, including improvements to shopfronts and infrastructure.
He added that a Chinese-style gateway previously removed will be reinstated when the development is completed.
"By bringing together community, recreational and lifestyle amenities in one integrated development, residents will enjoy greater convenience, improved accessibility and more spaces to connect," Mr Shanmugam said.
"This will build on Chong Pang's strong community spirit and support the needs of both long-time residents and new families in the area."
The project is led by SLA, with the National Environment Agency, the People’s Association and Sport Singapore as co-locating partners.