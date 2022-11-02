Logo
Singapore

15-year-old girl among 3 people taken to hospital after accident at Yishun HDB car park
15-year-old girl among 3 people taken to hospital after accident at Yishun HDB car park

A photo circulating online shows a girl lying on the ground after an accident at Block 259 Yishun Street 22 on Nov 1, 2022.

Shevaun Teo
02 Nov 2022 02:39PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2022 03:27PM)
SINGAPORE: A 15-year-old girl was among three people taken to hospital on Tuesday (Nov 1) after an accident at a Housing Board car park in Yishun. 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was called to the incident at the car park of Block 259 Yishun Street 22 at about 2.45pm.

The accident involved two cars, a motorcycle and two female pedestrians aged 15 and 64, said the police. 

They added that both pedestrians, as well as a 31-year-old female driver, were taken conscious to the hospital.

Videos of the incident circulating online showed a girl lying on the ground next to a grey Mazda, which had mounted a kerb. 

Screams could be heard as a woman carrying a baby cries hysterically near the car. Another woman with a bloodied face is seen sitting next to her.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/st

