Man who held woman at knifepoint along Yishun Ring Road was known to police

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man who held a woman at knifepoint along Yishun Ring Road on Monday (Jan 9) morning had pulled her along for about 50m and was known to police officers in the area, but was not wanted by the authorities.

These details of the incident came to light during a press conference held at Woodlands Police Division on Monday evening.

The man will be charged in court on Tuesday with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. Police officers who regularly patrol the area are familiar with him and have interacted with him before, added a police spokesperson at the press conference.

Preliminary investigations by the Central Narcotics Bureau revealed that the man’s urine tested positive for controlled drugs.

The victim, a 60-year-old Yishun resident, suffered an abrasion on her right chin. She did not want to be taken to the hospital.

The police said they received a call for assistance over the incident where a man was holding a knife in the vicinity of Block 108 Yishun Ring Road. The man had approached her while she was at the block.

“Responding officers spotted the man holding onto (the) woman with the knife in his right hand, held against her neck,” added the police, who did not name either of them.

The man and woman then moved towards the coffee shop at Block 110 Yishun Ring Road.

The police said that based on preliminary investigations, they do not know each other, and the man did not make any threats or demands after police officers arrived.

Ground Response Force officers and officers from the Emergency Response Team of Woodlands Police Division responded to the incident.

“After an initial engagement where the man continued to hold the woman at knifepoint, police officers managed to disarm him and place him under arrest, bringing the woman to safety,” the police said.