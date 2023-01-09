Logo
Singapore

Knife-wielding man arrested after holding woman hostage at Yishun Ring Road
Singapore

Knife-wielding man arrested after holding woman hostage at Yishun Ring Road

Knife-wielding man arrested after holding woman hostage at Yishun Ring Road

Screengrabs from a video circulating on social media of an incident on Jan 9, 2023.

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
09 Jan 2023 11:10AM (Updated: 09 Jan 2023 11:26AM)
SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning (Jan 9) after holding a woman at knifepoint along Yishun Ring Road.

The police said they responded to a call for help at about 7.35am, adding that the man was subsequently disarmed and arrested.

The woman, 60, suffered minor injuries and did not want to be taken to the hospital. 

"A knife was seized as a case exhibit," said the police in response to CNA's queries.

"Based on preliminary investigations, the man and woman are unknown to each other."

Videos circulating on social media show a man holding an object to a woman's neck just outside a coffee shop, while at least four police officers speak to him.

In another video, at least eight police officers are seen holding the man down, with another man who appears to be a member of the public assisting them.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/ic(gs)

