Yishun shelter collapse: 3 people injured after bus hits taxi stand

SINGAPORE: Three people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after a bus crashed into a taxi bay near Yishun MRT station on Saturday afternoon (Nov 6), said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

It received a call for assistance on Yishun Avenue 2 at about 1pm.

"Upon SCDF's arrival, a passenger bus had crashed into a taxi bay and the covered walkway to the bay had partially collapsed," SCDF said.

"No one was trapped in the passenger bus."

Tower Transit said in a Facebook post that the bus captain has been suspended.

According to the transport operator, the bus which was plying service 969 hit the shelter "shortly after 1pm".

"We are in the process of getting in touch with the injured and their families and assisting the authorities with an investigation," said Tower Transit.

"To those affected in any way by the accident, we’re very sorry."